Dallas has five wins in 13 games and only their most recent one was a regulation win. Their goal differential is -9 on the season. Part of this is that despite having nearly a 30% power play, they’re one of the lowest-scoring teams. Tyler Seguin is back and leading the way for them with five goals (Miro Heiskanen is their leading points-getter with 12).

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO