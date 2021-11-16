ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Dornan: Fifty Shades critics were difficult to deal with

Corydon Times-Republican
 7 days ago

www.corydontimes.com

Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Jamie Dornan May Not Be Down For More Fifty Shades Of Grey, But He Did Apparently Once Lose Another Major Franchise Role To Henry Cavill

Jamie Dornan is currently out making the promotional rounds for his new film, Belfast, which is shaping up to be one of the most well-received movies of the year. While Doran is still mostly known for his role in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, which still lights a fire under him to this day, the actor actually could've become famous for a very different role. And as it so happens, he lost that part to another notable star -- Henry Cavill.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Outlander’s Caitríona Balfe Compares Building Chemistry With Sam Heughan And Her Belfast Co-Star Jamie Dornan

For the past seven years, Caitríona Balfe has been linked to Sam Heughan as they’ve told the tragic and incredibly steamy romance between Claire and Jamie in Outlander. The time-bending love story has had its fans hooked for years, but now the actress will star opposite Fifty Shades Of Grey star Jamie Dornan in the upcoming drama Belfast. As the movie hits theaters this weekend, Balfe compared her Belfast experience to the hit Starz series.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Kristen Stewart, Jamie Dornan, Mahershala Ali Honor Crew Members at Hamilton Awards

Kristen Stewart, Jamie Dornan, Mahershala Ali, Kirsten Dunst, Jake Gyllenhaal and Javier Bardem were among the stars who came out Saturday to celebrate the contributions of artisan, craft and technical crew members at the 11th annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards. “We seem to get a lot of the attention and the kudos when movies come out but reality is that it’s guys like Haris who do all the work,” said Dornan of Haris Zambarloukos, who was honored with the Cinematographer award for “Belfast.” Hosted by Yvonne Orji, the “Insecure” star said the Hamilton kudos are not about actors for a change:...
MOVIES
Register Citizen

Jamie Dornan Sings 'Everlasting Love' at 'Belfast' Premiere Party

If you weren’t aware that “Belfast” star Jamie Dornan has vocal chops, prepare to be amazed. On Monday night, Dornan surprised guests with a sweet serenade — performing “Everlasting Love” during the film’s post-premiere reception at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. More from Variety. Jamie Dornan Talks 'Belfast' and...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Fifty Shades’ Jamie Dornan Admits A Little Envy For Robert Pattinson’s Post-Twilight Career In Hollywood

If you didn’t know it already, the Fifty Shades of Grey books actually began as fan fiction based on Stephenie Meyers’ Twilight books. Following the success of the Twilight franchise on the big screen, Universal adapted the trilogy with Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson as its stars. The Fifty Shades movies have come and gone, leaving Dornan with a similar feat Robert Pattinson had to deal with before him: making a career after becoming very well known and beloved for one, specific character.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Kenneth Branagh Returns To Talk ‘Belfast' Starring Jamie Dornan And Caitriona Balfe

Filmmaker Kenneth Branagh joins the show to chat about one of our favorite movies of the year, Belfast, starring Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, and Judi Dench. This film has immediately jumped to the top of our lists for this season’s race to the Academy Awards. Branagh talks with us about his lens choices, a very intimate moment of reading the script to Dame Judi Dench for the first time, and the film’s connection to his childhood and family.
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

Jamie Dornan performed a song at the Belfast premiere and people are obsessed

There's no way he's doing it on purpose, but somehow Jamie Dornan knows exactly when and how to remind us that he still is, and always will be, great. Well, in case you had lost sight of that fact for a moment, last night the star hit the red carpet for the premiere of his latest film Belfast, and while there, he treated people to a performance of "Everlasting Love". Needless to say Twitter has lost it.
MUSIC
Cinema Blend

'Belfast' Interviews With Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Ciarán Hinds And Jude Hill

The cast of Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast including Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill, join CinemaBlend to discuss the thrilling tale of restless 1960’s Ireland. They discuss the uncanny chemistry between Ma and Pa, the incredible set pieces, Jamie Dornan’s likely award-contending ballad, and more. 00:00 - Intro.
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

How to Watch 'Belfast' and Hear Jamie Dornan's Sweet Serenade

We've still got a couple of months to go before we say goodbye to 2021, which means there are more movies to see before the 2022 awards season rolls around. It's been a great year for entertainment, with the film industry's post-pandemic comeback, and a lot of this year's most anticipated releases did not disappoint. In fact, some are already drumming up some big Oscar buzz, including Belfast.
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

Belfast: Everything you need to know about Jamie Dornan's new film

Jamie Dornan's about to be back on our screens once again, this time in new coming-of-age film Belfast, which tells the story of a young boy growing up in late 60s Northern Ireland. He's joined by none other than Judi Dench, plus some more huge names, and the film is...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Jamie Dornan Has Met With Kevin Feige About Possibly Joining The MCU

Jamie Dornan has set his sights on joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar" and "Fifty Shades of Grey" actor had a long chat with The New York Times to promote his upcoming film, "Belfast," where he revealed that he's intent on joining the world of spandex-clad heroes one way or another.
MOVIES

