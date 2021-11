Gone are the days when deeper networks used to rule the ML space with the Inceptions, ResNets, DenseNets, etc. which are now being replaced by even massive Transformer models. The industry always moved in the direction of more the better or deeper the better and it did work and produce groundbreaking results but at the cost of — Massive Computational cost, larger memory requirements, and the most important of all “Carbon Footprint” by training the huge models for days to together. Non-Deep Networks (also called ParNet) [1] have come for a good measure with an amazing performance of 80% top-1 accuracy, 96 % on CIFAR-10, and 81% on CIFAR-100 with just 12 layers! It is quite a feat and pushed me in writing this paper review.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO