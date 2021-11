An overview of the InterpretML package, which offers new explainability tools along side existing ones. Interpretability can be crucial when implementing ML models. By interpreting models , customers can gain trust in the model and facilitate adoption. It may also be helpful in debugging your model, and in some situations, you will be required to provide explanations for predictions generated by the model. In my previous blog post, I discussed two methods: LIME and SHAP, that I used in one of our projects at Dell.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 5 DAYS AGO