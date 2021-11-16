ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Documenting Your Python Code

towardsdatascience.com
I am sure you all have read about the importance of documenting your code. As a data scientist, I usually use Jupiter notebooks during the development and the notes there are sufficient for me. But, not going to lie, when I come back to it weeks later, to move...

hackernoon.com

Quick Guide to the Python Ord Function

Python’s ord() function accepts a single unit of character and returns the equivalent Unicode of the passed argument. In other words, the `ord()` function can take a string or character of length one and returns an integer representing the Unicode of that string. The function is nothing but the inverse of the **[Python chr()](https://itsmycode.com/python-ord-a-step-by-Step-guide) function. If the argument passed to the function is more than 1 character, Python will raise a **TypeError: 'ord() expected a character, but string of length 2 found'
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Python and the Module Search Path

How python knows which packages to import, where to find them and how modern tools (conda, pyenv, poetry) make this easy for us. Previously we’ve looked at (article here) how various tools (conda, pyenv) manipulate the $PATH variable so that when you type python, the version of python you want (in a given environment) is the version of python you get. That's all great for importing the python standard library of default functions, but what about:
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Where does Python core developer activity get directed to? #Python

We have a self-reported Experts Index in the Python Developer’s Guide. Many libraries and fields don’t have anyone listed though, so let’s try to find who is contributing where. Especially given the previous file-based activity, it’s interesting to see who works on what. However, the files table contains 18,184 distinct filenames. That’s too much to form decent groups for analytics.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
bleepingcomputer.com

These invisible characters could be hidden backdoors in your JS code

Could malicious backdoors be hiding in your code, that otherwise appears perfectly clean to the human eye and text editors alike?. A security researcher has shed light on how invisible characters can be snuck into JavaScript code to introduce security risks, like backdoors, into your software. Not everything is what...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Deepnote: a Collaborative Framework for Your Python Notebooks

In my wandering around the various data science tools and frameworks, I discovered Deepnote, an online framework that allows you to create and run notebooks in Python. Compared to the more famous Jupyterlab and Colab frameworks, Deepnote allows you to write Python notebooks collaboratively and in real time. Your collaborator may even comment your code!
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

How to Skyrocket Your Python Speed with Numba 🚀

In data science and data engineering, many practitioners write code on a daily basis. Producing a working solution to a problem is definitely the most important thing. However, sometimes execution speed of your code is also important. This is especially true in real-time analytics and prediction. If the code is...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How to Make your Computer Talk with Python

If you’re a fan of movies like Iron Man, you’ve probably fantasised about getting your very own Jarvis. Well, in this post, I’m going to show you how you can get started making your own computer assistant. We’ll do so with a little programming and some smart python packages doing data science under the hood.
SOFTWARE
adafruit.com

An oral history of Bank Python #Software #Python #Banking

Cal Paterson presents a unique look on Python in banking:. Today will I take you through the keyhole to look at a group of software systems not well known to the public, which I call “Bank Python”. Bank Python implementations are effectively proprietary forks of the entire Python ecosystem which are in use at many (but not all) of the biggest investment banks. Bank Python differs considerably from the common, or garden-variety Python that most people know and love (or hate).
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Build Your Language Filter With Python

A language filter is one where you can remove out unnecessary cuss words that are being used in the context of speech. Some kind of filtering is necessary to maintain the authenticity of the website or the service that is being provided. This essential censoring can be helpful for a...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
adafruit.com

A BASIC interpreter, written in Python, runs on microcontrollers #Python #BASIC #VintageComputing @Hackaday

PyBASIC is a simple interactive BASIC interpreter written in Python 3. It is based heavily on material in the excellent book Writing Interpreters and Compilers for the Raspberry Pi Using Python by Anthony J. Dos Reis. However, richpl has had to adapt the Python interpreter presented in the book, both to work with the BASIC programming language and to produce an interactive command line interface. The interpreter therefore adopts the key techniques for interpreter and compiler writing, the use of a lexical analysis stage followed by a recursive descent parser which implements the context free grammar representing the target programming language.
COMPUTERS
securityboulevard.com

VERT Research Tips: Byting into Python

The past few weeks, I’ve been spending a lot of my free time preparing for the OSCP exam, which means refreshing a lot of skills that I haven’t used in years. A large part of that is rebuilding muscle memory around buffer overflows, so that’s how I spent my four-day weekend. I logged about 70 hours compiling small programs, writing buffer overflows, building simple ROP chains, and honestly having a lot of fun.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Visualising Global Population Datasets with Python

Mapping information concerning distribution of people is vital to a host of public policy questions across our planet’s different country settings. The ability to capture geographic distribution of population and their key characteristics is integral to measuring exposure to disasters and climate change, access differentials to key services such as health, and environmental and land-use pressures. Whether for planning, budgeting, or regulatory purposes, sufficiently granular and timely population data for more evidence-based decision making is necessary.
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

prometeo – An experimental Python-to-C transpiler for embedded high-performance computing #Python

Prometeo is an experimental Python-to-C transpiler and domain specific language for embedded high-performance computing. prometeo provides a domain specific language (DSL) based on a subset of the Python language that allows one to conveniently write scientific computing programs in a high-level language (Python itself) that can be transpiled to high-performance self-contained C code easily deployable on embedded devices.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Feature Engineering in Python

In my decade plus as a data scientist, my experience largely agrees with Andrew Ng’s statement, “Applied machine learning is basically feature engineering.” From the very start of my career, building credit card fraud models at SAS, most of my value as a data scientist came from my ability to engineer new features and capture both business insights and behavior observed in the data to help the model identify the target. Also aligning with this sentiment is Dr. Pedro Domingos’ statement, “At the end of the day, some machine learning projects succeed and some fail. What makes the difference? Easily the most important factor is the features used.”
CODING & PROGRAMMING
techgig.com

Crack your next coding interview by following these tips!

Many beginner programmers wonder how to do well in technical interviews. Well, this is a broad topic because different organisations conduct technical interviews in different ways. However, we've compiled a list of pointers on how to succeed in traditional coding interviews, in which you must complete challenges in person or...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Building Keras from Source: A Follow-Along Guide

A step-by-step guide for building Keras. Keras has recently taken a big step towards improving the developer experience by hosting the codebase in a separate repository. As mentioned in the RFC, one of the main objectives is to eliminate the lengthy feedback loop caused due to the long build times of the core TensorFlow library. Due to this change, it is now possible to run tests in an extremely feasible amount of time.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

FasterAI: a library to make smaller and faster neural networks

FasterAI is a project that was started to make neural networks smaller and faster with the use of the fastai library. The techniques implemented here can easily be used with plain Pytorch but the idea was to express them in an abstract and easy-to-use manner (à la fastai). In this...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Complete Guide to Regressional Analysis Using Python

Least Squares (MLR) and Weighted Least Squares; Lasso (L1), Ridge (L2), and Elastic Net Regularization; Kernel and Support Vector Machine Regression. Hello and welcome to this FULL IN-DEPTH, and very long, overview of Regressional Analysis in Python! In this deep dive, we will cover Least Squares, Weighted Least Squares; Lasso, Ridge, and Elastic Net Regularization; and wrap up with Kernel and Support Vector Machine Regression! Although I’d like to cover some advanced Machine Learning models for regression, such as random forests and neural networks, their complexity demand their own future post! In this post I will approach Regressional Analysis from two sides: Theoretical and Application. From the Theoretical side I will introduce the algorithms at a basic level and derive their base solution while in the Application side I will use sklearn in Python to actually apply these models to a real-life dataset!
COMPUTERS

