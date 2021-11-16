Documenting Your Python Code

In my decade plus as a data scientist, my experience largely agrees with Andrew Ng’s statement, “Applied machine learning is basically feature engineering.” From the very start of my career, building credit card fraud models at SAS, most of my value as a data scientist came from my ability to engineer new features and capture both business insights and behavior observed in the data to help the model identify the target. Also aligning with this sentiment is Dr. Pedro Domingos’ statement, “At the end of the day, some machine learning projects succeed and some fail. What makes the difference? Easily the most important factor is the features used.”

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 5 DAYS AGO