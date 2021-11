TDW of Ellis County invites everyone to shop early for Christmas at its online auction at https://www.biddingowl.com/TXDWofEllisCounty. The auction will run from noon Nov. 15 until noon Dec. 15. Although bidding is online, items may be viewed at 215 Main St., Waxahachie, on Nov. 27 and Dec. 10. A member will be on hand to log any bids and answer any questions. Items include original paintings, handcrafted items, gift baskets, gift certificates and various services. You will be sure to find something for everyone on your gift list. Funds from the auction benefit TDW of Ellis County's scholarship awards and outreach programs.

