u-blox AG: u-blox Announces Its First Positioning Module Featuring Both UDR and ADR Technology

 7 days ago

NEO-M9V uses inertial sensors to deliver reliable meter-level GNSS accuracy, contributing to lower fuel consumption levels for fleet management use cases. THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC PINK:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced the NEO-M9V global navigation...

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

u-blox AG: u-blox to Host Capital Markets' Day

At today's event, the extended u-blox management team will be presenting on current market trends and opportunities as well as provide an update on the Company's strategic focus on capitalizing on the global megatrends driving growth in its markets. THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC...
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

ORHub Remains Capitalized & Focused On The Future

'ORHubTM has laid the foundation to support its new business design & forward strategy.'. IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / ORHub, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORHB) provides a 2021 update and announces the Company is prepared to accelerate its agenda in 2022. 'We continue to perform and over the last year, have made huge commitments, and taken all necessary steps to successfully protect our shareholders, the company, and our team,' shared CJ Wiggins, MBA - ORHub Founder, Executive Chairman, President, & CEO. 'There are more opportunities today than ever in our industry, and I am confident in the future of ORHub to change business for good.'
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

FingerMotion, Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. ('FingerMotion' or the 'Company') (OTCQX:FNGR), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to announce that, in conjunction with the holding of the Company's recent annual meeting of stockholders on November 22, 2021, the following matters were duly ratified by the Company's stockholders and have now been implemented by the Board of Directors in the following manner:
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Cloud DX is Pleased to Announce $170,000 in Non-Dilutive Funding Towards Commercialization of Vitaliti and Connected Health Innovations

Kitchener virtual care leader earns competitive $50,000 award from Ontario Centre for Innovation and is co-recipient of prestigious $120,000 Synergy Award from NSERC. - New funding awarded for mobile health research projects totals $170,000 CAD. - Supports commercialization of patented technology, powered by AI and Augmented Reality. - Winning competitive...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Elektros, Inc. (OTC: ELEK) Considering Proposal with Technicon Design to Create New Electric Vehicle

SUMMARY: Elektros (OTC:ELEK), an emerging electric automobile company, is pleased to announce considering Technicon Design to develop a 'completely new' electric vehicle for consumers targeted for early 2023. Technicon Design covers the areas of creative design, design modelling, visualization and specialist recruitment. SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Next Top TON Startup Competition Welcomes TDeFi as New Accelerator Partner

Blockchain accelerator TDeFi has been welcomed by FreeTON DeFi Alliance and GDA Capital as a partner to Next Top TON Startup. The competition includes a virtual hackathon and other types of contests running through December 6, 2021. Next Top TON Startup is a prestigious series of contests for blockchain projects...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

LG U+ Tests DriveNets Network Cloud Solution on its Core Network

LG U+, a South Korean telecommunications service provider owned by LG and DriveNets last week announced the successful completion of a proof-of-concept (POC) process for DriveNets Network Cloud solution as a potential replacement for LG U+’s existing network core and backbone routing technology. In this effort, LG U+ led the...
TECHNOLOGY
everythingrf.com

New u-blox GNSS Module Supports both Untethered and Automotive Dead Reckoning Technology

U-blox, a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, announced the NEO-M9V global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receiver. This is the first u-blox positioning receiver to offer both untethered dead reckoning (UDR) and automotive dead reckoning (ADR) and is a perfect fit for fleet management and micro-mobility applications that require reliable meter-level positioning accuracy even in challenging GNSS signal environments such as urban canyons.
ELECTRONICS
Embedded.com

u-blox MQTT Flex lets you bring your own SIM to IoT sensor networks

Bring your own SIM strategy enables users to take advantage of MQTT communication without the operational, logistical, or cost impact of changing their mobile network operator. u-blox has introduced a service that provides internet of things (IoT) sensor network developers the flexibility to combine any cellular connectivity with all the...
CELL PHONES
albuquerqueexpress.com

u-blox AG: SoftBank Corp. and u-blox to Collaborate on Global GNSS Augmentation Services

Companies to develop common GNSS augmentation services for Japan, the USA and Europe. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / SoftBank Corp. ('SoftBank'), ALES Corp. ('ALES') and Swiss-based u-blox AG ('u-blox') (SIX:UBXN)(OTC PINK:UBLXF) today announced they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in GNSS* 1 augmentation services for global markets. SoftBank provides the 'ichimill' GNSS augmentation service in Japan, its subsidiary ALES operates a business that generates and delivers positioning correction data, and u-blox is a leading global provider of positioning services for the automotive, industrial and consumer markets. u-blox also provides electronic components for wireless communications and the ' PointPerfect ' GNSS augmentation service in Europe, the USA and other countries and regions. Through this business collaboration, SoftBank, ALES and u-blox will construct GNSS augmentation infrastructure for Japan, Europe and the USA, develop GNSS receivers and devices, and expand service areas.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Appoints Veteran Finance Executive Wanda Witoslawski as Chief Financial Officer

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Wanda Witoslawski as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Wanda Witoslawski has served in progressively responsible financial...
EL CAJON, CA
albuquerqueexpress.com

SNM Global Holdings Shareholder Update (SNMN)

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / SNM Global Holdings, (OTC PINK:SNMN), is a diversified investment company with expertise in technology, entertainment, media and film with a focus on purchasing and developing properties and businesses that can be primarily operated and disseminated in a remote capacity, acting as a hedge against future potential communal disruptions and unforeseen social calamities.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Komodo Dragon NFT Becomes The First NFT In Solana Blockchain To Create A Hospitality Business

Komodo Dragon NFT looks set to challenge the status quo in the global NFT market by becoming the first-ever NFT collection in Solana Blockchain to create a hospitality business for their community. The project offers an amazing blend of everything in one, offering a digital art collection of 8888 NFTs, all drawn by hand, authentic, and assembled by code. The Komodo Dragon NFT project, featuring the Komodo Dragon NFT, is particularly different for the idea behind it, supporting biodiversity conservation and giving back to the community.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Altigen Communications, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
959theriver.com

Apple Computers Holding Their Own In Value Over Time.

So I’ve been a Mac guy for quite a while. A friend who was my go to tech person was a Mac person and I sort evolved from that. Also my son Jeff worked for Apple for about 12 or 13 years. So there’s a family connection too! Their products are pricey but very sound and well protected against outside invasions. I’ve seen Mac computers advertised for under $300.00 and MacBooks starting at just over $500.00. The pricing certainly does go up from there. So when you think about how much the original Mac computer sold for, they really have held their pricing. The first Apple-1 computers were sold for $666.66 in 1976. Forty-five years later, a still-functioning one has sold for $400,000. Bought at an auction I guess it must be the nostalgia that would make someone spend that kind of money for an old, yet working computer. I wonder if they get dial-up with that?
TECHNOLOGY
bleepingcomputer.com

Over nine million Android devices infected by info-stealing trojan

A large-scale malware campaign on Huawei's AppGallery has led to approximately 9,300,000 installs of Android trojans masquerading as over 190 different apps. The trojan is detected by Dr.Web as 'Android.Cynos.7.origin' and is a modified version of the Cynos malware designed to collect sensitive user data. The discovery and report come...
CELL PHONES
FXStreet.com

The next big cryptocurrency: Seven altcoins set to explode in 2022

Not many predicted the events of the past 2 years. In 2021, Bitcoin had a massive surge. Its price has reached an all-time high (ATH) of $68,521 in November. Crypto market capitalization now stands at $2.91 trillion. In the meantime, the DeFi market in particular has gained popularity among investors. It grew by almost $100 billion since the beginning of 2021 and reached a $112 billion market cap.
MARKETS
ZDNet

Over half of millennials are responsible for executing their parents' wills, but hardly any have access to their parents' online passwords

As COVID-19 spread, many American millennials finally began their estate planning. Yet, many of them do not have the correct digital information if their parents pass on, according to new research from Toronto -- Canada-based security and privacy company 1Password. In partnership with digital estate planning companies Trust & Will...
INTERNET
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY

