(New London MN-) Last weekend was the opening of the 2021 Minnesota Firearms Deer Season, and the weather was almost summer like. Even with the pleasant weather, the harvest numbers were disappointing. The second and final weekend is more wintry, with recent snow, wind and temperatures around the freezing mark and the DNR hopes hunters have better luck. Cory Netland is the DNR Area Wildlife Supervisor in New London, and says hunting is an important way to reduce the deer population...

NEW LONDON, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO