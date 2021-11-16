Jamie Dornan: Fifty Shades critics were difficult to deal with

With Belfast opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke to Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill about writer-director Kenneth Branagh’s most personal film yet. During the interview, they talked about working with Branagh, what it means to be part of a film getting such great reviews, what parts of the material were toughest to film, the challenges of filming during COVID, and how Hinds was a teenager in Belfast when the story takes place. Hill also talks about what surprised him about making his first movie. In addition, they jokingly revealed that every ruined take was probably the result of something co-star Jamie Dornan did on set.

