Jamie Dornan: Fifty Shades critics were difficult to deal with

By Celebretainment
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie Dornan has admitted dealing with 'Fifty Shades' critics was "f****** difficult at...

Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cinema Blend

Jamie Dornan May Not Be Down For More Fifty Shades Of Grey, But He Did Apparently Once Lose Another Major Franchise Role To Henry Cavill

Jamie Dornan is currently out making the promotional rounds for his new film, Belfast, which is shaping up to be one of the most well-received movies of the year. While Doran is still mostly known for his role in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, which still lights a fire under him to this day, the actor actually could've become famous for a very different role. And as it so happens, he lost that part to another notable star -- Henry Cavill.
Jamie Dornan
E. L. James
Register Citizen

Jamie Dornan Sings 'Everlasting Love' at 'Belfast' Premiere Party

If you weren’t aware that “Belfast” star Jamie Dornan has vocal chops, prepare to be amazed. On Monday night, Dornan surprised guests with a sweet serenade — performing “Everlasting Love” during the film’s post-premiere reception at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. More from Variety. Jamie Dornan Talks 'Belfast' and...
Popculture

Jamie Dornan Reveals the 'F--ing Difficult' Part of Starring in the 'Fifth Shades' Movies

Jamie Dornan is well-known for his role as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades movies, and the actor recently opened about the most "f—ing difficult" part of starring in the franchise. While speaking to British GQ about his newest film, Belfast, Dornan reflected on Fifty Shades of Grey, and offered his perspective on how the series was received. "There's nothing like Fifty Shades in terms of, it was based on books and we were staying very close to these books," he began.
CinemaBlend

Fifty Shades’ Jamie Dornan Admits A Little Envy For Robert Pattinson’s Post-Twilight Career In Hollywood

If you didn’t know it already, the Fifty Shades of Grey books actually began as fan fiction based on Stephenie Meyers’ Twilight books. Following the success of the Twilight franchise on the big screen, Universal adapted the trilogy with Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson as its stars. The Fifty Shades movies have come and gone, leaving Dornan with a similar feat Robert Pattinson had to deal with before him: making a career after becoming very well known and beloved for one, specific character.
#Fifty Shades
Variety

Katie Holmes Directing, Co-Writing, Producing and Starring in ‘Rare Objects’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Katie Holmes has found her next project. The “Dawson’s Creek” and “Wonder Boys” actress will star in “Rare Objects,” in addition to directing, producing and co-writing the adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s novel of the same name. Production on the film has started in New York with Yale Productions and Holmes’ Lafayette Pictures producing the movie. Phaedon Papadopoulos co-wrote the script. The film is also produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jesse Korman of Lafayette Pictures/Yale Productions with Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment. Mark Maxey is also a producer. “Rare Objects” tells the story of a young woman with a traumatic past...
Cosmopolitan

Jamie Dornan performed a song at the Belfast premiere and people are obsessed

There's no way he's doing it on purpose, but somehow Jamie Dornan knows exactly when and how to remind us that he still is, and always will be, great. Well, in case you had lost sight of that fact for a moment, last night the star hit the red carpet for the premiere of his latest film Belfast, and while there, he treated people to a performance of "Everlasting Love". Needless to say Twitter has lost it.
Cinema Blend

Kenneth Branagh Returns To Talk ‘Belfast' Starring Jamie Dornan And Caitriona Balfe

Filmmaker Kenneth Branagh joins the show to chat about one of our favorite movies of the year, Belfast, starring Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, and Judi Dench. This film has immediately jumped to the top of our lists for this season’s race to the Academy Awards. Branagh talks with us about his lens choices, a very intimate moment of reading the script to Dame Judi Dench for the first time, and the film’s connection to his childhood and family.
Collider

Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill on ‘Belfast’ and How Every Ruined Take Was Jamie Dornan’s Fault

With Belfast opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke to Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill about writer-director Kenneth Branagh’s most personal film yet. During the interview, they talked about working with Branagh, what it means to be part of a film getting such great reviews, what parts of the material were toughest to film, the challenges of filming during COVID, and how Hinds was a teenager in Belfast when the story takes place. Hill also talks about what surprised him about making his first movie. In addition, they jokingly revealed that every ruined take was probably the result of something co-star Jamie Dornan did on set.
Cosmopolitan

How to Watch 'Belfast' and Hear Jamie Dornan's Sweet Serenade

We've still got a couple of months to go before we say goodbye to 2021, which means there are more movies to see before the 2022 awards season rolls around. It's been a great year for entertainment, with the film industry's post-pandemic comeback, and a lot of this year's most anticipated releases did not disappoint. In fact, some are already drumming up some big Oscar buzz, including Belfast.
Extra

Why Jamie Dornan Was Terrifed of Singing in ‘Belfast’

“Extra” spoke with Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe about their emotional new movie “Belfast,” which also features a little singing and dancing!. Jamie revealed that it felt like “a release” to be able to sing for the movie. He shared, “It comes at a time in the film when you really want it, you feel like you've really earned it for us, and where the characters are that they need that release after all the pain they've gone through.”
Cinema Blend

​​How Jamie Dornan’s Kids Have Helped Him Recapture The Magic Of The Movies

There is a magic at play in Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast that speaks directly to the young man Branagh was, and the seasoned professional he has become. Though the intimate film set in Northern Ireland embraces the conflicts of the time between the Catholics and the Protestants, there’s a sidebar subplot regarding a pure love of cinema that can’t be (and shouldn’t be) overlooked. I was lucky enough to speak with the Belfast cast, all brimming with folks who know too well how movies get made, and asked them if they still can connect to that magical love of cinema. You will love Jamie Dornan’s answer, above.
