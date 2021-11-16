Bill Murray jokes Ghostbusters:Afterlife director was a 'pain'

Sony's latest family-friendly plunge into the wacky supernatural, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," took in an estimated $44 million over the three-day weekend to top the North American box office, industry specialist Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. The film comes 37 years after the first "Ghostbusters" and is packed with references to that classic. Original stars Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver all have cameos, and it is directed by Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman made the original. This version stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Mckenna Grace in a ghostly tale set not in 1980s Manhattan but decades later in small-town Oklahoma. But no worries: the havoc-wreaking Stay-Puft marshmallow man is back, if only in miniature, haunting the creepy aisles of a Walmart. Disney/Marvel superhero film "Eternals" in the meantime slipped from first to second for the Friday-through-Sunday period, taking in $10.8 million. Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan star in the story of an immortal race of aliens who emerge from hiding to save the Earth.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO