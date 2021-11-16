Priyanka Chopra Jonas on the link between beauty and confidence

Priyanka Chopra wowed in an elegant gold look as she took the stage to roast husband Nick Jonas during Netflix’s new comedy special, “Jonas Brothers Family Roast,” which became available to stream today. For the taping, which took place last month, the Indian actress was clad in a shimmering gold dress that hit just above the knee and featured a round neck with long sleeves, ruching around the mid-section and a ruffle-trimmed thigh slit. For shoes, 39-year-old Chopra opted for an elegant pair of shiny gold metallic leather pumps boasting a timeless pointed-toe silhouette and high stiletto heel. The former “Quantico” star pulled things together by adding some gold drop earrings and rings. Meanwhile, her 29-year-old husband dressed in a white suit with a white and blue floral shirt underneath and a pair of dark teal blue sneakers by Loewe featuring a white side swirl and gum sole. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra) Shop glamorous gold pumps ahead. To Buy: Tom Ford Metallic Calfskin Stiletto Pump, $1,090; neimanmarcus.com To Buy: Steve Madden Vala Gold Pump, $95; stevemadden.com To Buy: Linea Paolo Payton Pointy Toe Pump, $130; nordstrom.com For more, flip through the gallery to check out Priyanka Chopra’s street style.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO