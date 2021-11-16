ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on the link between beauty and confidence

By Bridget March
Harper's Bazaar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The power of beauty? It's something that’s existed for eons,” reflects Priyanka Chopra Jonas as we sit down to discuss her thoughts on the topic. For our meeting, which is taking place via Zoom, the actor, singer and producer dons yet another hat, that of Max Factor’s global ambassador and creative...

www.harpersbazaar.com

Page Six

Priyanka Chopra shuts down Nick Jonas split rumors with thirsty comment

Paradise remains free of trouble according to Priyanka Chopra. The 39-year-old actress washed away all fears of a split from husband Nick Jonas with a simple — but thirsty — comment on his latest workout video. “Damn! I just died in your arms…” the “Only Human” singer’s wife commented on...
The Hollywood Gossip

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Finally Address Divorce Rumors

Over the course of the past three years, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have become one of Hollywood's most beloved A-list couples. But there's also been a good deal of controversy surrounding their relationship, and nay-sayers were predicting the demise of the marriage pretty much from the moment these two exchanged vows.
BHG

Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Favorite Beauty Products for an Effortlessly Chic Look

Priyanka credits her mom for her beauty and fashion know-how. "My mom was always turned out," she says. "She would go to the hospital wearing her doctor lab coat with an amazing sari, brick red lipstick, kohl eyeliner, and Dior perfume. She was such a mix of East and West, enigma and glamour. I've had that quest all my life." For casual days, Priyanka feels chic in matching athleisure. "Monochromealways makes you look like you've put in an effort. So even if it's sweats, if it's all the same color, somehow it looks put together," she says.
California State
The Independent

Priyanka Chopra appears to bat away speculation she’s split from Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has appeared to bat away speculation that she has split from Nick Jonas.The actor, who is professionally known as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, removed the ”Jonas” part of her name from her social media accounts, prompting rumours that the pair had broken up.She included “Jonas” on her Instagram and Twitter pages after she married Nick in 2018, but removed it without explanation.While Chopra is yet to comment on the name change, she reassured concerned fans with a sentimental Instagram comment aimed at her husband.Nick shared a video doing dumbbell curls in front of a mirror, writing: “Monday motivation....
epicstream.com

The Matrix Resurrections Reveals New Characters Played by Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and More

The new Matrix Resurrections posters also feature Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, and more!. We're exactly a month away from the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections and we just got an awesome treat from the highly anticipated sequel. The franchise has dropped eight character posters to hype up the fourth film's release. Amazingly, it reveals the new characters played by Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neil Patrick Harris, and more!
The Independent

Fans think Priyanka Chopra has split up from Nick Jonas after social media profile change

Fans are speculating that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have broken up after Chopra removed the “Jonas” part of her name from her social media accounts.Chopra added “Jonas” to her name on Instagram and Twitter following her marriage to Nick in 2018.Last week, Chopra dropped the second part of her surname without explanation, leading fans to speculate that the marriage between the pair had come to an end.One fan tweeted: “Looks like something is wrong” while another added: “Just because a woman removes one part of a surname doesn’t mean it’s automatically divorce.”You can see some more of the...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra
Audrey Hepburn
Eyewitness News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas isn't acting like she and Nick Jonas are having problems

Someone apparently forgot to tell Priyanka Chopra Jonas that there's speculation she and Nick Jonas are having marital issues. It all started when the actress/producer dropped "Jonas" from her name on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. That began chatter that the star couple may have split. But then on Monday...
CinemaBlend

After Rumors Swirled Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Could Be Splitting, She Got Flirty With Her Husband

If there is one true pastime across the world which doesn’t involve the use of sports balls and manages to blast right through any potential cultural barriers, it is speculation over the romantic lives of the rich and famous. We love to talk about who might be dating, marrying, and / or divorcing, and after a whirlwind courtship and lavish wedding, rumors of the latter have now hit Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. But, after such talk of a split began, Chopra found time to get mighty flirty with her husband online.
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Goes for Gold Metallic Pumps & Shimmery Dress for Netflix’s ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’

Priyanka Chopra wowed in an elegant gold look as she took the stage to roast husband Nick Jonas during Netflix’s new comedy special, “Jonas Brothers Family Roast,” which became available to stream today. For the taping, which took place last month, the Indian actress was clad in a shimmering gold dress that hit just above the knee and featured a round neck with long sleeves, ruching around the mid-section and a ruffle-trimmed thigh slit. For shoes, 39-year-old Chopra opted for an elegant pair of shiny gold metallic leather pumps boasting a timeless pointed-toe silhouette and high stiletto heel. The former “Quantico” star pulled things together by adding some gold drop earrings and rings. Meanwhile, her 29-year-old husband dressed in a white suit with a white and blue floral shirt underneath and a pair of dark teal blue sneakers by Loewe featuring a white side swirl and gum sole. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra) Shop glamorous gold pumps ahead. To Buy: Tom Ford Metallic Calfskin Stiletto Pump, $1,090; neimanmarcus.com To Buy: Steve Madden Vala Gold Pump, $95; stevemadden.com To Buy: Linea Paolo Payton Pointy Toe Pump, $130; nordstrom.com For more, flip through the gallery to check out Priyanka Chopra’s street style.
cgmagonline.com

The Matrix Resurrections Provide First Look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Poster

Everyone is sharing their thoughts as Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins The Matrix Resurrections cast and poster reveals. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from the east to the west, social media have shown their excitement with the addition of Priyanka Chopra Jonas to The Matrix Resurrections cast. The poster was released on Monday, November 22, 2021, and there was a buzzing conversation about why the poster was not released with the rest of the actors and actresses. Chopra took to Instagram and Twitter, writing, “And she’s here. Re-enter #TheMatrix 12.22.21.” She is seen on the poster with a navy-blue and red blended long sleeve-shirt, red pants and a pair of brown knee-high boots. Chopra’s hair is also tied into two buns jutting out of her scalp as they stare off into the distance.
Insider

Priyanka Chopra jokes that she 'wouldn't want to be married to anyone else' besides Nick Jonas, unless Chris Hemsworth 'suddenly became single'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas poked fun at Nick Jonas as part of the "Jonas Brothers Family Roast" special. The star said she "wouldn't want to be married to anyone else" besides Jonas, with one exception. Chopra Jonas joked that if Chris Hemsworth "suddenly became single," that "might change things." "Seriously though,...
