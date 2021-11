We all know to moisturize our skin during the winter months, but there are ways we can help from keeping our skin from drying out. Dr. Eva Parker, a board certified dermatologist and an assistant professor of Dermatology at Vanderbilt University, said, “Please don’t scrub your skin, it really is a terrible thing. Our skin is like a coated armor for us, we have a dead layer that is meant to be there, it naturally exfoliates and when we go to mechanically remove it daily, with scrubbers we actually end up dehydrating our skin and create a situation where irritants and pathogens and bacteria can get in and air pollution and we leak moisture and it really damages our barriers.”

SKIN CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO