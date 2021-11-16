ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Word from The Hill: On Morrison's character ratings

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs well as Michelle Grattan's usual interviews with experts and politicians about the news of the day, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes "Word from The Hill", where all things political will be discussed...

TheConversationAU

Word from The Hill: Scott Morrison has decided electric cars won't threaten Aussie weekends

As well as Michelle Grattan’s usual interviews with experts and politicians about the news of the day, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes “Word from The Hill”, where all things political will be discussed with members of The Conversation’s politics team. Scott Morrison is gearing up for the election in the first half of 2022. As the country emerges from COVID constraints, the PM is trying to make up for lost time on the ground, travelling in NSW and Victoria this week. He’s selling some of the nitty gritty of his emissions reduction policy, including a plan to encourage the take...
CARS
Birmingham Star

Morrison spruiks Australia's potential in quantum technology

Support for a quantum commercialisation hub is part of a plan for "critical technologies" that Scott Morrison will unveil on Wednesday. The government will invest more than $100 million in quantum technology, including $70 million over a decade for the hub to pursue partnerships with "likeminded" countries to commercialise Australia's quantum research and help businesses find markets and investors.
SCIENCE
AFP

Australia mocks 'silly' China criticism of nuclear subs

Australia on Friday openly mocked a senior Chinese diplomat's warnings about its plan to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, saying they were "so silly it's funny". The Chinese embassy's charge d'affaires, Wang Xining, said Australia would become the "naughty guy" if it procures the submarines, which are capable of stealthy, long-duration missions. Nuclear-powered submarines are designed to launch long-range attacks, Wang argued in an interview with The Guardian. "So who are you going to attack? You are no longer a peace lover, a peace defender, you become a sabre wielder in certain form," said Wang, who is China's top representative in Australia since the previous ambassador's departure last month after a five-year term.
CHINA
birminghamnews.net

Australia mocks China's 'silly AUKUS concerns

Australia's Defense Minister derided a senior Chinese diplomat's comments as 'silly? and ?comical,? after the latter dubbed Canberra's trilateral nuclear-powered submarine pact with the US and UK a threat to peace. During a television interview on Friday, Peter Dutton said acting Chinese Ambassador Wang Xining was "probably reading off a...
CHINA
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
John Howard
Person
Michelle Grattan
Person
Anthony Albanese
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheConversationAU

Why the Victorian protests should concern us all

Over the weekend, tens of thousands of people gathered in Melbourne to protest vaccine mandates and the Victorian government’s proposed pandemic bill. While the latest protests were relatively peaceful, they have followed a week of similar gatherings whose language and symbolism were at times violent. The protesters are a mix of groups, but the movement is riddled with far-right and alt-right extremists who, with their growing reach through social media and in the context of developments in the United States and Europe, pose one of the more significant challenges to Australian democracy in recent memory. ...
PROTESTS
AFP

US, Australia, UK sign key deal in nuclear sub alliance

Australia formally embarked Monday on a hotly-contested programme to equip its navy with nuclear-powered submarines in a new defence alliance with Britain and the United States. Under the AUKUS deal, Australia would obtain eight state-of-the-art, nuclear-powered but conventionally armed submarines capable of stealthy, long-range missions.
MILITARY
TheConversationAU

COVID disinformation and extremism are on the rise in New Zealand. What are the risks of it turning violent?

Last week’s COVID protest outside parliament served as a warning that New Zealand is not immune to the kinds of anger seen overseas. As Labour Party whip Kieran McAnulty put it, “I think everyone needs to be aware that things are starting to escalate.” McAnulty himself had been abused by some with strong anti-vaccination views, and there has been increasingly violent rhetoric directed at government politicians and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. As a result, security for MPs has been stepped up. As the recent report from research centre Te Pūnaha Matatini showed, there has been a sharp increase in the “popularity and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro East Sun

Peggy Hubbard's campaign committee receives $250 from Scott Morrison

The campaign committee of Republican Party candidate Peggy Hubbard, "Peggy Hubbard for US Senate, Inc.," received $250 from Scott Morrison on July 18, according to the Federal Election Commission (FEC). Peggy Hubbard for US Senate, Inc. has received $3,450 in contributions since the beginning of the year. The following table...
ELECTIONS
TheConversationAU

New religious discrimination bill will cause damage to Australian society that will be difficult to heal

Australia is not a particularly religious country. Australians have a reputation for being largely ambivalent about the place of religion in their lives and in society. But while increasing numbers of people claim “no religion” in the census, Australia is one of the most religiously diverse countries in the world. Despite this, the legal protections for religious freedom are weak. If we had a human rights charter, religious freedom would be protected alongside other rights we have committed to uphold. In the absence of a charter, the protection of people’s rights becomes more complex than it should be....
WORLD

