New Orleans visits Miami on 5-game road skid

New Orleans Pelicans (2-13, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (9-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits Miami looking to break its five-game road slide.

The Heat have gone 4-1 in home games. Miami leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 48.6 boards. Bam Adebayo leads the Heat with 11.2 rebounds.

The Pelicans are 1-7 in road games. New Orleans ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lowry is averaging 12.7 points and 7.3 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 19.4 points and 13.2 rebounds for the Pelicans. Devonte’ Graham is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 110.0 points, 46.3 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points per game.

Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 102.6 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Bam Adebayo: out (knee), Jimmy Butler: out (ankle).

Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (leg), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.