Young leads Atlanta into matchup against Boston

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Boston Celtics (7-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (6-9, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup against Boston. He’s 10th in the league scoring 25.5 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 4-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is sixth in the NBA with 46.7 rebounds led by Clint Capela averaging 11.6.

The Celtics are 6-6 against conference opponents. Boston averages 107.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 25.5 points and 9.1 assists for the Hawks. John Collins is averaging 16.6 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Jayson Tatum is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, while averaging 23.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Dennis Schroder is averaging 18.3 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 109.1 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 103.7 points, 45.1 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.7 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Kevin Huerter: day to day (hamstring), De’Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

Celtics: Robert Williams III: day to day (knee), Jaylen Brown: out (leg), Brodric Thomas: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

