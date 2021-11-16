ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix takes on Dallas, aims for 10th straight victory

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Dallas Mavericks (9-4, third in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (10-3, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to build upon its nine-game win streak with a victory over Dallas.

The Suns are 8-3 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is third in the Western Conference scoring 111.0 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Mavericks are 7-1 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Dwight Powell averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is scoring 22.9 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 14.9 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

Luka Doncic is scoring 24.9 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 16.3 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 9-1, averaging 112.5 points, 46.5 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 105.9 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

