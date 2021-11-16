ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeRozan, Bulls set for matchup with the Trail Blazers

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Chicago Bulls (10-4, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (7-8, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan leads Chicago into a matchup against Portland. He currently ranks third in the league scoring 26.9 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 6-1 on their home court. Portland ranks fifth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 46.4 rebounds. Jusuf Nurkic leads the Trail Blazers with 11.1 boards.

The Bulls are 5-2 on the road. Chicago is second in the Eastern Conference allowing just 102.7 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ McCollum is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Trail Blazers, while averaging 21.3 points and 4.3 assists. Damian Lillard is shooting 39.6% and averaging 20.9 points over the past 10 games for Portland.

DeRozan is averaging 26.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 26.1 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 107.0 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 109.0 points, 44.6 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Greg Brown III: out (ankle).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Nikola Vucevic: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

