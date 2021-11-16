ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Orlando takes on New York on 3-game skid

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Orlando Magic (3-11, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (8-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando enters the matchup with New York after losing three in a row.

The Knicks are 7-6 in conference games. New York is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 108.4 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Magic are 1-9 in conference games. Orlando allows 110.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.2 points per game.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Magic defeated the Knicks 110-104 in their last matchup on Oct. 24. Cole Anthony led the Magic with 29 points, and Julius Randle led the Knicks with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is averaging 20.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

Anthony is averaging 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 104.2 points, 45.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points per game.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 100.6 points, 43.8 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Nerlens Noel: out (knee), Mitchell Robinson: day to day (ankle).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Nebraska City News Press

Orlando Magic at New York Knicks odds, picks and predictions

The Orlando Magic (3-11) travel to Madison Square Garden Wednesday to take on the New York Knicks (8-6). Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Magic at Knicks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. Without one of their best...
NBA
The Associated Press

Knicks recover to beat Lakers team missing suspended James

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James couldn’t be in the building. Anthony Davis almost wasn’t. With one superstar suspended and another sick, the Los Angeles Lakers already had big problems. Then they created one more for themselves by falling into a 25-point hole. “We weren’t playing hard enough. Simple,” Russell...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Anthony
Person
Markelle Fultz
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
E'twaun Moore
Person
Jonathan Isaac
Person
Wendell Carter Jr.
Person
Julius Randle
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Skrive#Sportradar
AllLakers

Lakers LeBron James Is Ejected After Scuffle with Isaiah Stewart [Video]

During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
raptorsrepublic.com

Quick Reaction: Raptors 104, Warriors 119

A- P. Siakam34 MIN, 21 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 8-17 FG, 3-6 3FG, 5- FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -18 +/- A tale of two halves (both good). In the first half, despite a less-than-ideal shot selection, he was still fairly efficient. He hit his midrangers, grinding his way to his points. Some nights are like that — you can’t get easy ones all the time. Honestly, props to Pascal for making as many as he did, rather than criticism for the choices. Then in the second half he went off, hitting triples, driving and creating for teammates (who didn’t finish), and hitting the offensive glass. He cut well, finished well. A really good offensive game kind of lost in the shuffle of the beatdown.
NBA
thespun.com

LeBron James Lookalike Has NBA Fans Losing Their Minds

Sunday night, a photo of a LeBron James lookalike went viral on social media, during the Lakers’ win over the Rockets at Staples Center. While LeBron was on the floor, with the Lakers up on the Rockets, 40-24, a man who looks stunningly similar to LeBron appeared in the background.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

660K+
Followers
352K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy