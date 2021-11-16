Orlando takes on New York on 3-game skid

Orlando Magic (3-11, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (8-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando enters the matchup with New York after losing three in a row.

The Knicks are 7-6 in conference games. New York is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 108.4 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Magic are 1-9 in conference games. Orlando allows 110.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.2 points per game.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Magic defeated the Knicks 110-104 in their last matchup on Oct. 24. Cole Anthony led the Magic with 29 points, and Julius Randle led the Knicks with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is averaging 20.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

Anthony is averaging 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 104.2 points, 45.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points per game.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 100.6 points, 43.8 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Nerlens Noel: out (knee), Mitchell Robinson: day to day (ankle).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.