Detroit faces Indiana, aims to end home skid

Indiana Pacers (6-9, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-10, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts Indiana looking to stop its four-game home skid.

The Pistons are 0-4 against division opponents. Detroit is 1-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Pacers are 3-7 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 8.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is averaging 17.9 points for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 9.8 points and 5.3 assists for the Pacers. Sabonis is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 100.4 points, 41.5 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points per game.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 104.5 points, 45.0 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.5 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

Pacers: Chris Duarte: out (ankle), T.J. Warren: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.