ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Detroit faces Indiana, aims to end home skid

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Indiana Pacers (6-9, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-10, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts Indiana looking to stop its four-game home skid.

The Pistons are 0-4 against division opponents. Detroit is 1-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Pacers are 3-7 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 8.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is averaging 17.9 points for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 9.8 points and 5.3 assists for the Pacers. Sabonis is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 100.4 points, 41.5 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points per game.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 104.5 points, 45.0 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.5 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

Pacers: Chris Duarte: out (ankle), T.J. Warren: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Yardbarker

LaVar Ball Blasts Warriors Coach Steve Kerr

LaVar Ball has been a vocal presence in the NBA world ever since it was time for his son, Lonzo Ball, to join the NBA ranks. Yet Lonzo is the eldest of three, meaning the family hype train continued on. The youngest, LaMelo Ball, was a top prospect in the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Kelly Olynyk
Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Chris Duarte
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Conference#Data Skrive#Sportradar
AllLakers

Lakers LeBron James Is Ejected After Scuffle with Isaiah Stewart [Video]

During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.
NBA
thespun.com

LeBron James Lookalike Has NBA Fans Losing Their Minds

Sunday night, a photo of a LeBron James lookalike went viral on social media, during the Lakers’ win over the Rockets at Staples Center. While LeBron was on the floor, with the Lakers up on the Rockets, 40-24, a man who looks stunningly similar to LeBron appeared in the background.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

660K+
Followers
352K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy