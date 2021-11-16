USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Anticipating Important US Data

The US dollar rallied on Friday to break above the top of the shooting star from Thursday. If you remember my analysis yesterday, the shooting star top was right at the same level as we had seen a previous attempt to break above the 1.2650 level. The fact that the market has broken above there tells me that the US dollar has further to go against the Loonie, perhaps due to interest rate differentials, or maybe it is just simply because oil continues to slide. That being said, I do not expect oil to continue falling much longer, so I think this has more to do with something a little bit bigger than the typical crude oil/Canadian dollar correlation.

