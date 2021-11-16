ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Anticipating Important US Data

dailyforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USD/JPY has been settling above the 114.00 psychological resistance for the past 5 sessions amid strong upward momentum from expectations that the US Federal Reserve may have to raise US interest rates as soon as possible to face the sharp inflation waves caused by the energy crisis and global supply...

www.dailyforex.com

dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Dollar Recovery Stops Rebound

Although Britain did not announce COVID restrictions like the rest of the European countries the pound was affected by concern about new lockdowns in Europe. Accordingly, the GBP/USD was sold off towards the 1.3385 support level, and investors returned to buying the US dollar as a safe haven. The GBP/USD...
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD

EURUSD is trading at 1.1238; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1280 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1085. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1435. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1525.
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY: After Long-Term Highs Attained, Quick Spike Lower

The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. After touching price levels not seen since March of 2017 in early trading this morning, the USD/JPY reacted with a swift spike lower and the 114.500 mark was challenged. However, since hitting this low which was traded yesterday, the USD/JPY has established some stability and is maintaining eyesight of the 115.000 juncture. The USD/JPY remains within the upper realms of its long-term charts.
dailyforex.com

USD/ARS: Official Exchange Rate a Laughable and Sad Matter

As of this writing, the USD/ARS is trading near the 100.450 realm and its ability to climb above the official exchange rate of 100.000 in the second week of November and sustain its momentum since then should not go unnoticed. There are many interesting points to consider when talking about the rise of the USD/ARS.
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bearish Momentum Still Stronger

Europe's face-off with COVID infections will continue to hurt the Eurozone economy, which is facing other crises like in energy and global supply chains. The price of the EUR/USD currency pair remained under downward pressure and was unable to correct after its recent losses, which reached the 1.1250 support at the end of last week’s trading and closed around the 1.1282 level. The performance is bearish ahead of an important and exciting trading week.
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: USD Breaks Through Resistance Barrier

The US dollar rallied on Friday to break above the top of the shooting star from Thursday. If you remember my analysis yesterday, the shooting star top was right at the same level as we had seen a previous attempt to break above the 1.2650 level. The fact that the market has broken above there tells me that the US dollar has further to go against the Loonie, perhaps due to interest rate differentials, or maybe it is just simply because oil continues to slide. That being said, I do not expect oil to continue falling much longer, so I think this has more to do with something a little bit bigger than the typical crude oil/Canadian dollar correlation.
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Bitcoin May Drop to $55,000 Soon

Sell the BTC/USD pair and add a stop-loss at 55,000. Add a take-profit at 59,000. Set a buy-stop at 59,000 and a take-profit at 61,000. Add a stop-loss at 57,000. The BTC/USD price remained under pressure as investors focused on demand. Bitcoin is trading at $57,600, which is about 16.55% below its highest level on record. Other altcoins like Ethereum, Binance Coin, and Dogecoin have also retreated. According to CoinGecko, the total market value of all cryptocurrencies has dropped to more than $2.7 trillion.
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 113.56; (P) 114.05; (R1) 114.51;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned neutral again with today’s recovery. For now, break of 114.96 is needed to confirm up trend resumption. Otherwise, outlook will be neutral for more corrective trading first. As long as 112.71 support holds, such consolidation should be relatively brief. However, firm break of 112.71 will bring deeper correction back towards 111.65 resistance turned support.
dailyforex.com

USD/INR: Range-Bound Trading Testing Support and Resistance

The USD/INR on first glance of a five-day chart looks like it has maintained a rather steady price range the past handful of days. Yet when taking a second or third look, it is quite evident the USD/INR has traversed a rather steady test of support and resistance levels also which offer the ability to trade perceived boundaries.
MarketWatch

Gold books sharpest daily drop in over 3 months, settles at over 2-week low, as Treasury yields and dollar pop

Gold futures on Monday skidded lower, suffering the steepest daily decline in more than three months, as a rally in yields and a strengthening of the U.S. dollar buffeted precious metals. December gold ended down $45.30, or 2.4%, to settle at $1,806.30 an ounce. The yellow metal booked a third straight decline, matching the longest such skid since the period ended Oct. 11. and finished at the lowest point since Nov. 4. Trading for the precious metal came as the dollar, as measured by the U.S. ICE Dollar Index DXY , was up less than 0.5%, hanging near the loftiest level since the summer of 2020. On top of that, the 10-year Treasury note yield was up around 1.62%, compared with a Friday afternoon level at 1.535%. Those moves came as the White House announced that Biden has nominated Jerome Powell to another four-year term as Fed Chairman, and has decided to nominate Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to serve as the central bank's vice chairwoman.
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Crash to 1.1100 is Highly Likely

Sell the EUR/USD and set a take-profit at 1.1100. Add a stop-loss at 1.1400. Set a buy-stop at 1.1350 and a take-profit at 1.1500. Add a stop-loss at 1.1250. The EUR/USD pair tumbled in the overnight session as investors reflected on the Jerome Powell reappointment. The pair has dropped in the past three straight days and is currently at the lowest level since July 9th 2020. It has declined by more than 8% this year.
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: British Pound Continues to Look Threatened

The British pound fell again on Monday to slice back through the 1.34 level. Now that we are below this level again, it is very likely that we will continue the overall downward momentum, and eventually go looking towards the 1.30 level. After all, the area had been pierced that we are sitting at recently, so it is likely that we eventually continue to see a lot of downward pressure due to the fact that we have been grinding lower.
