Eric Wareheim Will Teach You How To Have The Best Friendsgiving Ever

By Digg Editors
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe comedian and cookbook author gives tips on how to become a...

metroparent.com

How to Throw a Friendsgiving

The name Friendsgiving is a mashup of “friends” and “Thanksgiving” and has become a popular holiday celebration in recent years. Friendsgiving is normally celebrated in November but can be celebrated any time of the year — some even celebrate it the day after Thanksgiving and bring leftovers to pass. Whatever...
Eric Wareheim
Carrie Brownstein
Jeff Goldblum
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Treats Kim Kardashian To ‘Private’ Rooftop Dinner In Staten Island

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still sparking romance rumors, after they reportedly had dinner together in his native Staten Island. Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, dining together in Staten Island was not on our 2021 bingo card! The SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live funnyman reportedly shared a meal at Campania’s on November 2, sources tell Page Six. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant insider told the outlet. “It was just the two of them.” The source noted that, surprisingly, they didn’t have any security with them. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.” HollywoodLife can confirm that Kim and Pete dined at Campania’s, and we have reached out to reps for both Pete and Kim for comment.
Mercury News

Why Kim Kardashian might find Pete Davidson so ‘intriguing’

If Kim Kardashian finds Pete Davidson’s intriguing company, for either friendship or something more, she’s not alone among a long list of famous glamorous women. Davidson’s past romantic partners include pop superstar Ariana Grande, actress Kate Beckinsale, “Bridgerton” breakout Phoebe Dynevor, and teen supermodel Kaia Gerber. Tall, gawky Davidson hardly...
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
TheWrap

‘The View’ Hosts Don’t Get Why All These Guys Like Michael Strahan Want to Go to Space: ‘What’s the Purpose?’ (Video)

”When’s he gonna get time from his 27 jobs?“ Joy Behar jokes of Strahan. Michael Strahan will be the next celebrity headed up to space on Jeff Bezos’ New Shepherd rocket — and the women of “The View” have no idea why. But to be fair, it’s not about the fact that Strahan was selected. They just don’t understand why he, and men in general, are so willing to go to space.
Popculture

Camila Cabello Drastically Transforms Her Look in Wake of Shawn Mendes Breakup

The saying that when a girl goes through a rough breakup she changes her hair may be true in the case of singer Camila Cabello. The former Fifth Harmony member and her ex Shawn Mendes announced their split recently after two years together. Now, Cabello is debuting a new and dramatic look. The "Havana" singer shared her new look on Instagram. "I clean up ok," she captioned a picture of her hair dyed green and cut short, with an accompanying green dress.
