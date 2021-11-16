ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warming up but rain arrives on Wednesday

By Emily Kennedy
abc57.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatchy dense fog this morning. Then clouds will break up with temperatures breaking 50 degrees. It's even warmer on Wednesday...

www.abc57.com

westkentuckystar.com

Gusty Wednesday will blow in Thanksgiving rain

The National Weather Service in Paducah says wind on Wednesday will bring in rain for Thanksgiving. The forecast calls for the busy travel day before Thanksgiving to be mostly sunny and a high near 60, but peak gusts around 30 mph are likely. Rain will arrive later Wednesday night and...
PADUCAH, KY
#Warming Up
newschannel6now.com

Rain chances return Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday night, we are going to have a mild night. We will see a low of 52 with partly cloudy skies. Heading into Wednesday, we are going to see warm and windy conditions. The high on Wednesday will be 74. The winds will be out of the south and southwest at 15 to 25 mph. We will see a few hit-and-miss showers throughout the early afternoon hours. However, a few showers and storms will develop along the cold front. Once the sun sets Wednesday evening is when we can expect those showers. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 42 with showers clearing the area. Thanksgiving is looking cooler. The high will be 56 with windy conditions. We will have the winds out of the north at 15 to 25 mph. Mild weather returns to the forecast by Friday, we will have a high in the mid-60s.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
wccbcharlotte.com

Chilly Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

Wind Chills in the single digits and teens for the mountains. Much colder day (highs in the low 50s) Late week cold front brings reinforcing colder air. It’s a freezing start with temps in the 20s and 30s across the region. Wind chill has it feeling like the single-digit and teens for the mountains. Highs today will be a good 10 degrees below average – just breaking into the low 50s. It will be clear and cold through Wednesday with even colder temps Wednesday morning. No real big travel issues weather-wise leading up to Thanksgiving with quiet weather across much of the country. Turkey day will be warmer with highs reaching the low 60s. Clouds fill in later as another cold front gets closer to the region. This one won’t be bringing us rain, but it will bring reinforcing cold air to the area for the weekend with highs falling back into the 50s.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
alaskasnewssource.com

Temperatures warm slightly as snow arrives in Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures have consistently been below normal in Anchorage for the last two weeks with temperatures close to 20 degrees below normal for the past seven days. Typical high temperatures this time of year are in the mid to upper 20s, with lows only in the teens, and we’re not even seeing high temperatures in the teens.
WFMJ.com

A brief warm-up is on the way Wednesday

After a blustery start to the workweek, Tuesday will continue on the chilly side. A stray flurry or two can’t be ruled out during the morning hours. Little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will feel brisk heading out the door in the mid to upper 20s. Make sure to bundle up today with an afternoon high in the 30s.
Turnto10.com

Frigid air into Wednesday morning before a Thanksgiving warm-up

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — It's been chilly in Southern New England recently, and it will get a bit colder before we see major improvements for Thanksgiving. With temperatures falling to the low and mid-20s overnight and the wind remaining around 10 mph, the wind chill, or what the air feels like, falls all the way to the low and mid-teens Wednesday morning.
CRANSTON, RI
wfft.com

Windy, warmer Wednesday, with rain arriving for Thanksgiving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Wednesday is a warm and windy day. Be sure to secure any outdoor items. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Apple. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Android. Expect a sustained southwest wind of 15 to 20 miles per...
abc57.com

Warming up through Wednesday, then rainy on Thanksgiving

It's all sunshine today then increasing cloud cover on Wednesday. Wednesday does turn windy again with gusts over 40 mph possible. The next system moves in on Thanksgiving, bringing mostly rain with rain/snow possible as it starts to move out. Temperatures are left cold heading into Friday with a chance of lake effect snow. The weekend remains cold with more clouds than sunshine.
CBS Denver

Two Systems Set To Cool Things Down And Bring In A Bit Of Snow

DENVER(CBS)- After getting within two degrees of the the Denver record high it’s time for a quick dose of November reality. Credit(CBS4) We have two systems changing our Wednesday weather outlook. A cut- off low over Baja California is pumping moisture into southwestern Colorado Tuesday night along with a dry, cold front swinging thru from the west. Credit(CBS4) The combination of the two will bring a chance of light snow for many along with colder temperatures. Snow amounts in the mountains will be light. With many areas along the I-70 corridor only picking up around 1/2 inch to 1 inch of snow. Slightly higher amounts will accumulate in  some of the southern mountains. Credit(CBS4)   For the Denver metro area the record for latest measurable snow seems to be safe. Only trace amounts on grassy surfaces are expected. Credit(CBS4) The bigger shock may be the cold temps! With highs around the Denver metro area dropping about 25 to 30 degrees colder than Tuesday’s top temps! Credit(CBS4) The whole thing should be over by Thanksgiving morning. With a cold start for Turkey Trotters in the morning! Then, on to a sunny holiday with 50s by afternoon to walk off all that dinner. Credit(CBS4)
DENVER, CO
KHBS

Windier but still warm Wednesday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says the weather is turning windier but still warm for our Wednesday. That's ahead of a front Wednesday night, which will bring good rain chances and much chilly air for Thanksgiving.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
abc17news.com

Tracking a warm and windy Wednesday before rain returns after dark

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and breezy with lows in the low to mid-40s. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and windy with southwest gusts up to 30-35 mph. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. EXTENDED: Clouds return slowly overnight, keeping us in the mid-40s as winds pick up from the southwest up to 20-25 mph. Tomorrow is even windier as a warm front lifts north of us by morning, pulling in strong southwest winds with gusts up to 30 mph. Highs reach the low to mid-60s before the cold front comes crashing in by evening. Showers will develop from west to east, bringing rain to our western counties between 6-8 p.m. then sliding southeast overnight. Most areas will be free of rain between 6-7 a.m. Rain amounts will end up below 0.5" across Mid-Missouri, but a stiff northwest breeze will keep us chilly for Thanksgiving Day with highs in the upper 30s to around 40. From there, the rest of the week and weekend are dry and more mild as highs get back into the 50s Friday through Sunday. We stay mild into next week with steadily increasing temperatures and little rain until the end of the week.
wcbi.com

Brief warm-up ahead of Thanksgiving Day rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Temperatures trend upward the next couple of days before rain chances return Thursday. TUESDAY: After a freezing and sub-freezing start, temperatures will rebound into the middle 50s today with full sun. TUESDAY NIGHT: Another night of temperatures near freezing is expected under a clear sky.
COLUMBUS, MS

