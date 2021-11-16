Precious Metals Stocks: Bottoming Patterns In Play

Wheaton Precious Metals stock (NYSE: WPM) has rallied 9% in just the last one week, completely outperforming the S&P 500 which was down 0.3% in a week. If you look at the change in stock price over the last ten days and one month, WPM stock has increased (13% and 10%, respectively) and outperformed the broader market on both the occasions. The rise in stock was the effect of the company announcing record revenue, earnings, and cash flow for the first nine months of 2021. Revenue of $923 million, earnings of $460 million, and operating cash flow of $650 million was a record for Wheaton Precious Metals. Additionally, the company also signed a new precious metals purchase agreement in connection with the Fenix Gold project located in Chile. However, the news that enthused investors the most was the announcement of a dividend of $0.15 per share, which marked an increase of 25% year-on-year.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO