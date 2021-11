Marcus Rashford has acknowledged Manchester United are in a “difficult patch” but has insisted everyone at the club has the desire to turn things around.The forward was speaking from Windsor Castle after an investiture ceremony for the MBE he was awarded following his campaign to help disadvantaged children.Since he recovered from a shoulder injury which delayed his start to the campaign, Rashford has netted in wins over Atalanta and Tottenham but they are rare victories for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side during the last month.Heavy defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City have piled the pressure on the Norwegian, who has failed to win a trophy during...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO