Basketball

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Lakers

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers (8-7, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (6-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks host the Los Angeles Lakers. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the league scoring 26.5 points per game.

The Bucks are 1-4 on their home court. Milwaukee allows 109.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Lakers have gone 1-2 away from home. Los Angeles is sixth in the Western Conference with 46.2 rebounds per game led by Anthony Davis averaging 10.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.5 points, 11.3 rebounds, six assists and 1.7 blocks for the Bucks. Grayson Allen is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Davis is averaging 24.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 3-7, averaging 104.8 points, 44.8 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 106.7 points, 47.0 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), George Hill: day to day (back), Khris Middleton: day to day (health and safety protocols), Brook Lopez: day to day (back).

Lakers: Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Austin Reaves: out (hamstring), LeBron James: out (abdominal), Kendrick Nunn: out (ankle/knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

