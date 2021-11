Farmers are looking for ways to lower their fertilizer bill as fertilizer prices soar. While applying manure is more complicated than commercial fertilizer, manure is a valuable source of plant nutrients and improves soil health. Putting a value on manure is not easy because it depends on many factors including how it is stored, applied, handled, etc. A review of 159 manure research articles found manure fields had an average yield increase of 4.4%. Adding roughly 5% yield increase to a 200 bushel/acre corn crop (10 bushels) adds value. Most of the yield boost did not compare with the value of the P and K in manure according to Dr. Rick Koelsch from Nebraska.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO