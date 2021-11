North Carolina (5-4) travels to Heinz Field to face off against No. 21 Pittsburgh (7-2) on Thursday night in an important divisional matchup. The Panthers have won five of their last six games and they sit atop the ACC Coastal Division standings with their 4-1 conference mark. UNC remains mathematically alive in the Coastal as the Tar Heels sit two games behind Pitt in the conference, but they need an upset in this matchup to keep any conference title hopes alive.

