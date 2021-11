Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has recently opened up on the fierce rivalry that existed between Manchester United and Arsenal ever since Arsene Wenger took charge of the South London club back in 1996. In the latest documentary of the French Manager – “Arsene Wenger: Invincible”, there is a small segment where Sir Alex Ferguson talks about the rise of Arsenal as a superpower in English Football under the Frenchman. It was there that he revealed that the rivalry between Man United and Arsenal had become ‘toxic’ on stage and that was when Arsenal signed Thierry Henry in 1999.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO