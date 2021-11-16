Myanmar election body charges Suu Kyi with electoral fraud

Sixteen Myanmar ex-officials, including deposed State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, have been slapped with new charges related to the 2020 election by the Asian country's military junta. This week, 15 officials, including Suu Kyi, were charged with crimes related to the alleged rigging of the...
According to a state media report published on Tuesday, Aung San Suu Kyi once called the darling of democracy - has been charged by the Myanmar junta with severe electoral fraud in th ... Myanmar has been in upheaval since a military coup in February spurred national protests and a...
Myanmar's military has told the BBC that authorities are not mistreating ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The 76-year-old former leader has not been seen in public since a February military coup removed her from office. The BBC's interview with military spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun comes after the...
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. A U.S. journalist now on trial in Myanmar on charges of working to oppose the Feb. 1 military coup that overthrew civilian rule in the country has been hit with additional charges that could see him spend the rest of his life in prison, his lawyer says.
A Myanmar junta court will give its verdict next month on whether ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi broke coronavirus rules during elections her party won last year, a source said Tuesday.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military's February coup, which sparked huge protests and a bloody crackdown on dissent.
Suu Kyi, 76, went on trial in June, and faces a raft of charges, including illegally importing walkie-talkies, corruption and sedition.
Media have been barred from attending proceedings at the special court in the military-built capital Naypyidaw, and the junta recently banned Suu Kyi's legal team from speaking to reporters.
A court in Myanmar has sentenced two members of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s political party to 90 years and 75 years in prison after finding them guilty of corruption, their lawyer said. The sentences on Tuesday appeared to be the most severe so far for any of the...
Tokyo [Japan], November 14 (ANI): The katana-style sword of the ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, has been restored by craftsmen in Japan hoping to return it to her one day. Before Suu Kyi was cast out during a coup in February this year, she had approached Japan's ambassador...
A North Dakota farmer has been detained in Ukraine on allegations that he tried to arrange the assassination of a Ukrainian agriculture official. However, Kurt Groszhans’ family and friends say he’s an honest businessman who appears to have gotten “tangled up” with the “wrong people.”. “He's just a good person,...
MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Russia has demanded that 13 foreign and mostly U.S. technology companies be officially represented on Russian soil by the end of 2021 or face possible restrictions or outright bans. The demand, from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor late on Monday, gave few details of what exactly...
JALALABAD, Afghanistan — The Taliban has expanded its shadowy war against the Islamic State branch in Afghanistan, deploying hundreds more fighters to this eastern province in an increasingly violent fight and critical test of the group’s counterterrorism abilities after the U.S. troop withdrawal. More than 1,300 additional Taliban fighters have...
Afghanistan's banking system could collapse in months, the UN warned in a document seen by Reuters. Much of the country's reserves were frozen after the Taliban takeover. The UN said there needs to be a way to get money to the Afghan people without helping the Taliban. The United Nations...
The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
An EU observer mission on Tuesday reported irregularities in Venezuelan elections for governors and mayors over the weekend, in which opposition parties participated for the first time since 2017.
Despite "better conditions" than in previous elections, the observers noted a "lack of adherence to the rule of law."
Mission head Isabel Santos told reporters that "some laws affected the equality of conditions, the balance and the transparency of the elections" and this within the context of a "lack of judicial independence."
The government of President Nicolas Maduro, whose 2018 election is not recognized by part of the international community, won a landslide victory in Sunday's ballot, which was overseen by EU observers for the first time in 15 years.
VELIKA KLADUSA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Ibrahim Rasool loved his job as a referee because of sportsmanship and fair play. But the 33-year-old from Afghanistan says there is nothing fair about the way the European Union treats people seeking refuge from violence and war. Rasool told The Associated Press that Croatian police ignored pleas from a pregnant woman and families with small children and deported him and 16 others back to Bosnia when they crossed into the EU country this month. Croatian police have not responded to an AP email seeking information about the alleged Nov. 10 incident. Croatian police have faced multiple accusations of pushing back migrants and refugees and using violence to do so.
A former Iranian prison official accused of handing out death sentences during a 1988 purge of dissidents on Tuesday slammed as "lies" the charges brought against him in a landmark trial in Sweden.
Hamid Noury, 60, has been on trial in Stockholm's district court since August on charges including murder, crimes against humanity and war crimes.
They stem from the period between July 30 to August 16, 1988, when he was allegedly assistant to the deputy prosecutor of Gohardasht prison in Karaj, near Tehran.
Human rights groups say about 5,000 prisoners were killed across Iran, allegedly under the orders of supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini in reprisal for attacks carried out by the People's Mujahedin of Iran (MEK) at the end of the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-88.
MANILA, Nov 21 (Reuters) – The Philippines’ defense chief said on Sunday a military resupply mission for the country’s troops stationed on an atoll in the South China Sea will resume this week, after it was aborted last week when it was blocked by Chinese coast guard. Defense Secretary Delfin...
Former South Korean President Chun Doo-hwan, whose iron-fisted rule of the country following a 1979 military coup sparked massive democracy protests, died on Tuesday at the age of 90, his former press aide said.Chun had multiple myeloma, a blood cancer which was in remission, and his health had deteriorated recently, his former press secretary Min Chung-ki told reporters. He passed away at his Seoul home early in the morning and his body was moved to a hospital for a funeral later in the day.A former military commander, Chun presided over the 1980 Gwangju army massacre of pro-democracy demonstrators, a crime...
