Clark County, NV

Many feel Culinary Union is ‘calling the shots’ in state government, especially in ‘casino industry,’ GOP gubernatorial candidate Lombardo says

By Robert Perea
fernleyreporter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican running for governor, said Friday that many people feel the Culinary Union is “calling the shots” in state government, especially when it comes to Nevada’s casino/resort industry. Speaking on Nevada Newsmakers, Lombardo said many in the business community have shunned current Gov....

www.fernleyreporter.com

Norwalk Hour

Former gubernatorial candidate to help draw Connecticut's new political map

The group of lawmakers who will draw up Connecticut’s new political maps have picked a new tiebreaking member following the resignation of their first choice for the post. During a brief meeting Tuesday, the state Reapportionment Commission accepted the resignation of Kevin Johnston, of Pomfret, a former state auditor and Democratic state lawmaker who they appointed to the position less than a month ago. State President Pro Temp Martin Looney, D-New Haven, said by phone Tuesday that Johnston resigned for personal health reasons.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Gazette

Texas gubernatorial candidate: Whistleblower alleges 'critical race theory indoctrination' in state agency

A whistleblower revealed information regarding a Texas state agency that has been forcing "critical race theory indoctrination" among employees, according to Texas gubernatorial candidate Don Huffines. The anonymous whistleblower, identified only as an employee with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, shared the material with Huffines's campaign. In...
TEXAS STATE
