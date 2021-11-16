Many feel Culinary Union is ‘calling the shots’ in state government, especially in ‘casino industry,’ GOP gubernatorial candidate Lombardo says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Bar Association will host a multi-day, non-partisan series of interviews and debates with declared 2022 gubernatorial candidates starting in early December. The interviews will give voters an opportunity to hear candidates’ positions on pressing social issues nearly a year out from the election in Nov. 8. The virtual interviews will take place over the course of five days at the Inscape Theatre at Stevenson University. “Stevenson is pleased to provide a digital venue through which the citizens of Maryland can learn more about the field of gubernatorial candidates and their views on the many important issues facing...

