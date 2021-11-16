Many feel Culinary Union is ‘calling the shots’ in state government, especially in ‘casino industry,’ GOP gubernatorial candidate Lombardo says
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican running for governor, said Friday that many people feel the Culinary Union is “calling the shots” in state government, especially when it comes to Nevada’s casino/resort industry. Speaking on Nevada Newsmakers, Lombardo said many in the business community have shunned current Gov....www.fernleyreporter.com
Comments / 7