Carbon Makes Design Engine™ Software Available to All

By Carbon
The Press
The Press
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New advanced version of design software automates multi-zone lattice generation saving time and enabling breakthrough products. REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FORMNEXT -- Carbon, a leading 3D printing technology company, announced today that it is launching the next generation of its Carbon Design Engine™ software and making the...

www.thepress.net

The Press

The Press

