MIIAMI (CBSMiami) — Help is on the way for Broward residents affected by the pandemic. Beginning Monday, they can apply for rental relief again. That’s because the rental relief application portal, which was closed from November 7 through November 21 to “facilitate the timely processing of applications received to date,” is now reopen. Eligibility requirements and a list of documents needed can be found at Broward.org/RentAssistance Eligibility​​ An “eligible household” is defined as a renter household in which at least one or more individuals meets the following criteria: Qualifies for unemployment has experienced a reduction in household income, has incurred significant costs or experienced a financial hardship...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO