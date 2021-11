The product that Sean McVay and his fellow coaches put on the field Monday night may have been one of the worse losses in the McVay-era, and that’s even including their loss to the winless New York Jets last season. The LA Rams defense was absolutely man-handled. Out-classed. Embarrassed. Abysmal. The game plan for the San Francisco 49ers was simple—win in the trenches and punch the opposition in the mouth, which they did... 44 times to be exact. That is how many rushes Kyle Shanahan called against Raheem Morris’ defense.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO