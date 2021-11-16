ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Just Dance 2022 (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One) $30

By Tommy
techbargains.com
 7 days ago

Deal of the Day. Amazon has the Just Dance 2022 Game (Nintendo Switch) or on (PS4, PS5, Xbox...

www.techbargains.com

TechRadar

Best games console: PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and more

Looking for the best games console of 2021? You’re in the right place. The landscape has changed significantly since the early days of console gaming. Back then, there were only one or two consoles available but now there are so many more to choose from. Choice is great because it...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Skyrim: PS5 and Xbox Series X Gameplay (4K 60 FPS)

Check out some gameplay from the PS5 and Series X versions of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. These two versions released graphical and framerate updates for the new consoles. Alongside the paid Anniversary Edition update comes free upgrades for The Elder Scrolls V that adds a host of visual and performance updates for PlayStation 5 and Series X. These free updates also include a new fishing mechanic. Return to the world of Skyrim on these next-gen consoles to revisit a classic with a whole new coat of paint.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Release Date COUNTDOWN for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Switch

Eleven years have passed since Final Fantasy XIV was released. And now we are just a short time away from the release of Endwalker, described as "the culmination of events in FFXIV so far" by Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida. We've put together all the key information you need to know ahead of the big event. We'll tell you the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker release date, all the key things for you to look forward to, and we'll even include a handy countdown timer, so you can be ready for the big day.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xbox Series X/S: One Year Later

Tamoor, Jordan, and Lucy are back for a very special episode of Generation Next/Console Crew to celebrate the one year anniversary of the Xbox Series X and S. In the video above, the gang discuss the biggest Xbox news from the year, from game announcements to the acquisition of Bethesda Games Studios and the subsequent exclusives to look forward to. They also chat about how they use their Xboxes in their day-to-day lives, discussing everything from their favorite Xbox exclusives from the past year, and the quality of life changes that have impacted them the most (spoilers: it's absolutely the Quick Resume feature), to the improvements they'd like to see from the second year of the consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Black Friday Game Deals (So Far): PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch, And More

Black Friday is a prime day for scoring some of the best deals on video games that you'll see all year, as a little bit of patience means that the greatest hits of yesteryear (and even new releases!) are cheaper than ever. While we're still a couple of weeks away from Black Friday (November 26), there are plenty of great early Black Friday deals on games for Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. We've rounded up the best Black Friday games so far below (sorted by platform). Make sure to check back in the coming weeks, as we'll be adding deals to this list as they are announced.
MLB
gamingintel.com

PS5 & Xbox Series X Restock Teased in Christmas 2021 Argos Catalogue

The Argos Christmas catalogue has teased a potentially huge PS5 and Xbox Series X restock for the holiday period!. The demand for next-gen consoles is way higher than the small supply at the moment. The PS5 and Xbox Series X sell out almost immediately with every restock. Despite the news...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Battlefield 2042 Release Date COUNTDOWN: Launch and Start Time in U.S., U.K., and Australia for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch

The release of Battlefield 2042 isn't far away now. With the recent release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, all eyes are now on the release of its great rival, Battlefield 2042. Originally due to be released in October, this was pushed back to try to iron out a few wrinkles. In this article, we'll tell you everything you need to know about the new Battlefield 2042 release date, and all the key information to go with it.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Save over $900 on the best 4K TV for the Xbox Series X and PS5

Xbox Series X and PS5 owners can save big on an excellent TV ahead of Black Friday. The LG C1 isn't just one of the best 4K TVs for the Xbox Series X and the PS5, it is the best TV for those consoles. Right now, Walmart has discounts on the 48-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models. The best deal is on the 65-inch model, which is over $900 off, bringing its price down to $1,797.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The PS5 and Xbox Series X still haven’t convinced me to ditch my Switch

It’s been a strange year for consoles. Despite the popularity of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, both of which had their first anniversaries this week, few consumers have been able to get their hands on one thanks to chip shortages and manufacturing delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite talk of the exclusive, high-tech features like ray-tracing that these consoles can deliver, developers and publishers have been forced to publish their games on both PS5/Series X and the last-generation PS4 and Xbox One in order to reach a larger audience. Despite both of these consoles being a year old, some are still referring to the PS5 and the Series X as “next-gen,” and there are very few true exclusives for either platform.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Ruined King: A League of Legends story just got a surprise launch with PS5 and Xbox Series X compatibility

Ruined King and Hextech Mayhem, the first two games from League of Legends developer Riot Games' publishing arm, are out now. Publisher Riot Forge revealed that Ruined King, a strategy game originally due to release in 'early 2021', would also be releasing today, and will be available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, with PS5 and Xbox Series X versions coming soon via free upgrades and with backwards compatibility. The game was delayed out of its original window in December 2020, and there's been little mention of it since.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best VRR enabled TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

The need for new features in gaming TVs grows with every new console generation. Microsoft and Sony’s latest consoles are no exception, with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles utilizing next-gen gaming features and faster frame rates. Faster frame rates mean gaming TVs need faster refresh rates. Newer models...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

PS5 and Xbox Series X backward compatibility: What you need to know

Playing your old games on a next-generation console is a huge deal for people who want to check out titles they missed or revisit the past. Sony and Microsoft knew this as they launched their PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X last year, both having hyped up their consoles' backward compatibility features. The latter even announced a new batch of old games it made playable on Series X Monday.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Walmart will have PS5 and Xbox Series X stock on November 22nd

Good news for our friends across the pond who are still trying to upgrade to next gen: Walmart will have PS5 stock and Xbox Series X stock from November 22nd. They will only be available online but you will be able to get four hours of early access if you are a Walmart+ member. There is a free trial of Walmart+ available but annoyingly it does not give you the early access deals. Membership costs $12.95/month or $98/year.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Xbox Series X) Review

A lot of us grew up with games like The Sims and Roller Coaster Tycoon. When I was offered Jurassic World Evolution 2, initially I had no interest. After seeing the trailer, and realizing I could build my very own park and fill it with DINOSAURS, I was in. Long gone are the days of building bathrooms, or letting my sims drown in pools. Now we are on to full-out dinosaur breakouts!
VIDEO GAMES

