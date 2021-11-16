Just Dance 2022 (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One) $30

It’s been a strange year for consoles. Despite the popularity of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, both of which had their first anniversaries this week, few consumers have been able to get their hands on one thanks to chip shortages and manufacturing delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite talk of the exclusive, high-tech features like ray-tracing that these consoles can deliver, developers and publishers have been forced to publish their games on both PS5/Series X and the last-generation PS4 and Xbox One in order to reach a larger audience. Despite both of these consoles being a year old, some are still referring to the PS5 and the Series X as “next-gen,” and there are very few true exclusives for either platform.

