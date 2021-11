Jimmy Fallon is never one to back down from a dare... but neither is Ed Sheeran. Before the singer sat down for an interview with the NBC late-night host on Monday, he participated in a fun backstage challenge captured on the show's TikTok where the two dared each other to do or say specific things during their interview — provided they could land a sharpie marker in a solo cup, of course.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO