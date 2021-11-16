ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis-Groggy Rublev wakes up from pre-match nap in time to beat Tsitsipas

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Andrey Rublev began his ATP Finals campaign with a victory over Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas but three hours before the match, the Russian had no idea what day it was after waking up dazed and confused following a pre-match nap. Rublev beat world number four and 2019 champion...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNCY

Tennis-Tsitsipas vows to step it up after defeat in ATP Finals opener

(Reuters) – Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a straight-sets defeat in his opening match at the ATP Finals but the world number four promised to turn things around and stay in the hunt for a semi-final spot at the season-ending tournament. Tsitsipas, who won the tournament in 2019, got off to...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Novak Djokovic
firstsportz.com

“Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev don’t advance tennis the way their elders did”: Patrick McEnroe

Former World No. 3 in Doubles and the doubles champion at the 1989 French Open, Patrick McEnroe recently talked about the new generation of players that are looking to overtake the reins of the sport going ahead. While the dominance of the Big-3, the trio of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer is yet not challenged fully, glimpses have been there.
TENNIS
740thefan.com

Tennis-Tsitsipas recovery on track after arm injury

(Reuters) – Stefanos Tsitsipas’s recovery from an arm injury is heading in the right direction, the world number four said on Friday ahead of the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. The 23-year-old was forced him to retire from last week’s Paris Masters in his second-round match against Australian Alexei Popyrin...
TENNIS
104.1 WIKY

Tennis-Tsitsipas withdraws from ATP Finals with elbow injury

(Reuters) – Stefanos Tsitsipas has withdrawn from the ATP Finals due to an elbow injury, organisers announced on Wednesday with the Greek having lost his opening match against Andrey Rublev. Tsitsipas, who won the event in 2019, lost 6-4 6-4 to the Russian in his Green Group match on Monday...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turin#Reuters#Atp Finals#Greek#Russian#The Green Group#Casper Ruud 7 6 Lrb
The Independent

Alexander Zverev beats Daniil Medvedev to win ATP Finals title

Alexander Zverev turned the tables on defending champion Daniil Medvedev to win a second title at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. Medvedev had won his last five matches against Zverev, including in the group stages earlier this week, but the German followed up his semi-final upset of Novak Djokovic on Saturday evening by claiming a 6-4 6-4 victory.It was a near flawless display by the third seed, particularly on serve, with Medvedev not able to apply any real pressure during the contest.It is a second title at the tournament in four years for 24-year-old Zverev, who also lifted the...
TENNIS
wsau.com

Soccer-Blunt Juventus need more team goals since Ronaldo exit – Allegri

TURIN (Reuters) – Juventus face an important test in the battle for top spot in Champions League Group H against Chelsea, Massimiliano Allegri said on Monday, but the head coach admitted his side are still struggling for goals since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Italians head to London having...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Norway
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tottenham vs Leeds LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Follow all the reaction after Tottenham Hotspur beat Leeds in the Premier League. After a narrow victory over Vitesse and a stalemate against Everton prior to the international break, Antonio Conte’s Spurs tenure truly got underway, with the head coach having had more time to embed his philosophy. Meanwhile, Leeds are poised just above the relegation zone after a disappointing start to the campaign. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have won just two out of 12 games so far, although they did seem to slowly be building momentum before the international break. Follow all the latest reaction below, live. Read More Ole Gunnar Solskjaer news LIVE: Manchester United manager sacked, Laurent Blanc could succeed himLewis Hamilton wins Qatar Grand Prix to close gap on Max Verstappen
PREMIER LEAGUE
wsau.com

Soccer: Bale, Hazard out of Real squad for Sheriff match

(Reuters) – Real Madrid forwards Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale have been left out of the squad for Wednesday’s Champions League group match at Sheriff Tiraspol, the LaLiga club said. Manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Saturday Hazard was suffering from gastroenteritis, while Bale picked up a knock last week while...
SOCCER
Reuters

Kante, Chilwell injuries take shine off Chelsea's win

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he was worried by injuries to midfielder N'Golo Kante and full back Ben Chilwell during their 4-0 Champions League win over Juventus on Tuesday. Chelsea secured their place in the last 16 but Kante limped off in the first half while...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘We’ll see’: Novak Djokovic reticent over whether he will play Australian Open

Novak Djokovic refused to say whether he will compete at the Australian Open after it was confirmed players will have to be vaccinated to enter the tournament.The world number one, who has previously expressed scepticism about vaccination, replied to a question about the likelihood of his presence in Melbourne with a brief: “We’ll see.”Pressed further on the subject, Djokovic said: “I haven’t been talking to them. I was just waiting to hear what the news is going to be. Now that I know, we’ll just have to wait and see.”The 34-year-old spoke out again this week against vaccine mandates, saying:...
TENNIS
The Independent

Ronnie O’Sullivan warns snooker world there is more to come from ‘Class of 92’

Ronnie O’Sullivan may be relishing the opportunity to sink into his slippers but he is adamant snooker’s greying ‘Class of ’92’ still have more to give as the UK Championship returns to the Barbican Centre in York.The 45-year-old O’Sullivan begins his quest to extend his record-breaking roll of titles to eight when he faces former ranking event winner Michael White in the opening round of the tournament on Wednesday.Combining that quest with his role as a Eurosport pundit is right up O’Sullivan’s street, but he also appears to be ready to rise to the challenge of extending his longevity at...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy