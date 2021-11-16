ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Gucci CEO sees 2021 sales in line with 2019, perhaps a little higher

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – Kering’s top brand Gucci expects 2021 revenues to be...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Authentic Brands sells equity stake that values the company at $12.7 billion, puts IPO on hold

Authentic Brands Inc. announced Monday that it has sold an equity stake in the company to CVC Capital Partners and HPS Investment Partners, a deal that values Authentic Brands at $12.7 billion. BlackRock Long Term Private Capital, which has been the company's largest stakeholder since 2019, will continue to hold that position. General Atlantic, Lion Capital and Shaquille O'Neal will also continue to hold significant positions. The transaction is expected to close in December. Authentic Brands is the parent company to Forever 21 and Nine West, and holds the brand name and rights to icons like Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley. Authentic Brands had filed paperwork to go public, but, with this deal, the company has decided to shelve the IPO. "I think we would have gotten a massive valuation ... maybe even more than what we sold the business for. But guess what? I'd rather be private," said Chief Executive Jamie Salter in a CNBC interview. The Renaissance IPO ETF is up 3.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 25.7% for the period.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gucci#Ceo#Paris#Reuters#Pambianco
Investor's Business Daily

Speaker Maker Sonos Delivers In-Line Sales, Guides Higher

Shares of premium music speaker maker Sonos (SONO) seesawed Thursday after the company matched Wall Street's sales target for its fiscal fourth quarter. It also guided higher than previous views for the new fiscal year. But Sonos stock alternated between modest gains and losses on the news. The Santa Barbara,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
QSR magazine

Little Caesars Drops New Merchandise Line

New York, London, Paris, Milan…Michigan? That's where Detroit-based Little Caesars dropped its new merchandise line, fresh off the Crazy Bread catwalk. Beginning today, consumers nationwide can visit HOTNREADYSHOP.com to browse a variety of saucy items that are sure to please any pizza lover this holiday season. "Little Caesars is a...
RETAIL
Apple Insider

Italy fines Apple, Amazon $230 million over price fixing

Italy's antitrust regulator L'Autorit Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato (AGCM) had been investigating the two companies following allegations that they worked together to prevent price cuts from other vendors. Now the AGCM has ruled that the two cooperated in anti-competitive moves over the sale of Apple and Beats devices.
BUSINESS
AFP

US unions call for halt to Amazon buyout of MGM

A consortium of US unions called Monday for Amazon's buyout of the legendary Hollywood studio MGM to be blocked, citing concerns about the tech giant's growing power over the subscription video streaming sector. "Amazon's influence on the health and diversity of the film-making industry is likely to be negative if the company is permitted to grow larger," said the Strategic Organizing Center, a federation of four major labor unions that represents some four million workers. The group called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block the takeover, which was announced in May. Amazon has offered $8.45 billion dollars for more than 4,000 films, including the James Bond series, "The Silence of the Lambs," "Robocop," "Basic Instinct," "Raging Bull" and "Thelma & Louise," as well as an extensive catalog of TV series including "The Handmaid's Tale," "Fargo" and "Vikings."
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
wsau.com

Betsy Cohen’s new SPAC aims to raise $220 million via U.S. IPO

(Reuters) – FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by banking and fintech entrepreneur Betsy Cohen, said on Monday it plans to raise up to $220 million through an initial public offering in the United States. The blank-check company, known earlier as Emerald ESG Acquisition Corp,...
BUSINESS
gamesindustry.biz

UK competition watchdog starts in-depth investigation of Nvidia's Arm acquisition

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority has officially launched a six-month investigation into Nvidia's acquisition of Arm. The country's competition regulator had announced its intention to investigate the takeover back in January, and has now entered "phase two" of the inquiry as of yesterday. The in-depth investigation is launched "on...
BUSINESS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Futures Inch Higher on Retail Sales, Earnings

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) are pointed higher this morning, enjoying tailwinds after blowout earnings reports from blue-chips Home Depot (HD) and Walmart (WMT). Meanwhile, futures on the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 (NDX) are flat and slightly lower, respectively. Investors are unpacking retail sales data for October, which came in at 1.7% as opposed to the 1.5% Wall Street anticipated, its biggest pop since March. Elsewhere, Bitcoin (BTC) has ceded the psychologically significant $60,000 level.
MARKETS
FOX2Now

Are you hot n’ ready for Little Caesars’ clothing line?

Little Caesars lovers can now take their fandom to the streets with Little Caesars branded apparel. The new merchandise line of the pizza franchise is called ” fresh off the Crazy Bread® catwalk.” The items include a pizza slice sleeping bag blanket, a Crazy Bread™ lounge set, a Little Caesars sherpa, a button-down pizza shirt, slip-on pizza sneakers, a Hot-N-Ready™ gaming chair, jewelry, and just in time for the holidays, there is also holiday wrapping paper and Christmas ornaments.
LIFESTYLE
Benzinga

Chairman And CEO Of Capri Holdings Makes $37M Sale

John D Idol, Chairman And CEO at Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI), made a large insider sell on November 9, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Idol sold 572,761 shares of Capri Holdings at prices ranging from $65.03 to $67.30. The total transaction amounted to $37,576,310.
STOCKS
Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
RETAIL
Motorious

Toyota Busts The Car Microchip Shortage

Unless you’ve been living in a cave or under a rock, you know for about a year automakers have been suffering from a shortage of microprocessor chips which are necessary for a number of features. This has meant auto giants shuttering factories for weeks on end, trimming back on production, and even storing unfinished cars in hopes they can install the chips at a later date. With predictions of this situation being alleviated in a matter or months or even a couple of years, it might be shocking to hear Toyota has already found a solution.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Visa slams Amazon over credit card ban

Visa has challenged accusations that the fees it charges on credit card transactions are too high, levelled by ecommerce giant Amazon. Amazon recently revealed it will soon no longer allow UK-based customers to pay for items using Visa credit cards, citing “the continued high cost of payments”. It later emerged the firm may also end its partnership with Visa on co-branded credit cards in the US.
BUSINESS
AFP

Not quite $1: US chain Dollar Tree announces price hike

Inflation has come for Dollar Tree, which for decades lured American shoppers with promises of items costing just a buck, but which said Tuesday it must now raise those prices to $1.25. "The company believes this is the appropriate time to shift away from the constraints of the $1.00 price point in order to continue offering extreme value to customers," the company said in an earnings announcement. "This decision is permanent and is not a reaction to short-term or transitory market conditions." The company plans to complete the 25 percent price hike by next April, amid a wave of inflation that saw US consumer prices jump last month by their highest level in more than three decades.
BUSINESS
AFP

EU forest plan 'protectionist,' say Brazil soy farmers

Brazil's soybean farmers hit back Tuesday at a European Union plan to ban food imports from deforested areas, calling it "protectionism disguised as environmental conservation." Brazil, the world's top producer of soy and beef, stands to lose big if the EU goes ahead with the draft law unveiled last week, which would require exporters to show their products are "deforestation-free." The plan "is an affront to national sovereignty, and seeks to lump legal land use together with illegal deforestation, which is already punished under Brazilian environmental law," the Brazilian Soy Producers' Association (Aprosoja) said in a statement. "The European Union needs to understand it is no longer the metropole or owner of the world, and Brazil and South America are no longer its colonies."
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy