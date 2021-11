Ivermectin is just the latest drug that many people are turning to as a treatment against COVID 19. It has been used to treat paracites in humans and animals. Congressman Andy Harris (R-MD), a practicing anesthesiologist, has written a prescription as a treatment for the coronavirus while the government and major medical associations have recommended against it for a COVID treatment. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talked with Dr. Mike Murphy, a Eastern Shore emergency room physician, about the ethics and efficacy of the drug.

