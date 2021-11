The US dollar rallied a bit on Monday, piercing the ₹74.50 level, but has not been able to sustain the move. That being said, it is only a matter of time before we get another attempt, and if we were to break above the top of the candlestick for the session on Monday, it is very likely it would open up a move towards the ₹75 level over time. Another potential bullish signal would be for the market to close above the ₹74.50 level, even if we did not break out above the top of the candlestick from the session.

CURRENCIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO