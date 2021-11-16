ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles Notebook: Nick Sirianni doesn’t question hit on Dallas Goedert

By Bob Grotz
Daily Local News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEagles tight end Dallas Goedert was on his way to having a big game Sunday, just as anticipated when he took a shot to the head. Goedert exited with a head injury and on Monday found himself in the concussion protocol. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reviewed the hit....

www.dailylocal.com

Comments / 0

NFL

Comments / 0

