Technology

u-blox AG: u-blox Announces Its First Positioning Module Featuring Both UDR and ADR Technology

dallassun.com
 7 days ago

NEO-M9V uses inertial sensors to deliver reliable meter-level GNSS accuracy, contributing to lower fuel consumption levels for fleet management use cases. THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC PINK:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced the NEO-M9V global navigation...

www.dallassun.com

dallassun.com

u-blox AG: u-blox to Host Capital Markets' Day

At today's event, the extended u-blox management team will be presenting on current market trends and opportunities as well as provide an update on the Company's strategic focus on capitalizing on the global megatrends driving growth in its markets. THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC...
MARKETS
dallassun.com

ORHub Remains Capitalized & Focused On The Future

'ORHubTM has laid the foundation to support its new business design & forward strategy.'. IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / ORHub, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORHB) provides a 2021 update and announces the Company is prepared to accelerate its agenda in 2022. 'We continue to perform and over the last year, have made huge commitments, and taken all necessary steps to successfully protect our shareholders, the company, and our team,' shared CJ Wiggins, MBA - ORHub Founder, Executive Chairman, President, & CEO. 'There are more opportunities today than ever in our industry, and I am confident in the future of ORHub to change business for good.'
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Elektros, Inc. (OTC: ELEK) Considering Proposal with Technicon Design to Create New Electric Vehicle

SUMMARY: Elektros (OTC:ELEK), an emerging electric automobile company, is pleased to announce considering Technicon Design to develop a 'completely new' electric vehicle for consumers targeted for early 2023. Technicon Design covers the areas of creative design, design modelling, visualization and specialist recruitment. SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Cloud DX is Pleased to Announce $170,000 in Non-Dilutive Funding Towards Commercialization of Vitaliti and Connected Health Innovations

Kitchener virtual care leader earns competitive $50,000 award from Ontario Centre for Innovation and is co-recipient of prestigious $120,000 Synergy Award from NSERC. - New funding awarded for mobile health research projects totals $170,000 CAD. - Supports commercialization of patented technology, powered by AI and Augmented Reality. - Winning competitive...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Thermic Science Prepares Form 10 Registration Statement To File First Quarter 2022, Begins 2-Year Audit Current Filings To Become Fully-Reporting Status Meeting the Requirements Of The SEC Exchange Act Of 1934 With Subsequent Up Listings To The OTCQB and

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Thermic Science International Corporation, formerly known as Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. aka ENDOCAN CORP. (WKN: A1W61J, ISIN: US29271J1097) (OTC:ENDO), is pleased to announce that Thermic Science, working on the filing a Form 10 Registration Statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and prepare for subsequent up listings to the OTCQB and NASDAQ respectively.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

LG U+ Tests DriveNets Network Cloud Solution on its Core Network

LG U+, a South Korean telecommunications service provider owned by LG and DriveNets last week announced the successful completion of a proof-of-concept (POC) process for DriveNets Network Cloud solution as a potential replacement for LG U+’s existing network core and backbone routing technology. In this effort, LG U+ led the...
TECHNOLOGY
everythingrf.com

New u-blox GNSS Module Supports both Untethered and Automotive Dead Reckoning Technology

U-blox, a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, announced the NEO-M9V global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receiver. This is the first u-blox positioning receiver to offer both untethered dead reckoning (UDR) and automotive dead reckoning (ADR) and is a perfect fit for fleet management and micro-mobility applications that require reliable meter-level positioning accuracy even in challenging GNSS signal environments such as urban canyons.
ELECTRONICS
Embedded.com

u-blox MQTT Flex lets you bring your own SIM to IoT sensor networks

Bring your own SIM strategy enables users to take advantage of MQTT communication without the operational, logistical, or cost impact of changing their mobile network operator. u-blox has introduced a service that provides internet of things (IoT) sensor network developers the flexibility to combine any cellular connectivity with all the...
CELL PHONES
dallassun.com

u-blox AG: SoftBank Corp. and u-blox to Collaborate on Global GNSS Augmentation Services

Companies to develop common GNSS augmentation services for Japan, the USA and Europe. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / SoftBank Corp. ('SoftBank'), ALES Corp. ('ALES') and Swiss-based u-blox AG ('u-blox') (SIX:UBXN)(OTC PINK:UBLXF) today announced they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in GNSS* 1 augmentation services for global markets. SoftBank provides the 'ichimill' GNSS augmentation service in Japan, its subsidiary ALES operates a business that generates and delivers positioning correction data, and u-blox is a leading global provider of positioning services for the automotive, industrial and consumer markets. u-blox also provides electronic components for wireless communications and the ' PointPerfect ' GNSS augmentation service in Europe, the USA and other countries and regions. Through this business collaboration, SoftBank, ALES and u-blox will construct GNSS augmentation infrastructure for Japan, Europe and the USA, develop GNSS receivers and devices, and expand service areas.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Komodo Dragon NFT Becomes The First NFT In Solana Blockchain To Create A Hospitality Business

Komodo Dragon NFT looks set to challenge the status quo in the global NFT market by becoming the first-ever NFT collection in Solana Blockchain to create a hospitality business for their community. The project offers an amazing blend of everything in one, offering a digital art collection of 8888 NFTs, all drawn by hand, authentic, and assembled by code. The Komodo Dragon NFT project, featuring the Komodo Dragon NFT, is particularly different for the idea behind it, supporting biodiversity conservation and giving back to the community.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Appoints Veteran Finance Executive Wanda Witoslawski as Chief Financial Officer

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Wanda Witoslawski as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Wanda Witoslawski has served in progressively responsible financial...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

SNM Global Holdings Shareholder Update (SNMN)

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / SNM Global Holdings, (OTC PINK:SNMN), is a diversified investment company with expertise in technology, entertainment, media and film with a focus on purchasing and developing properties and businesses that can be primarily operated and disseminated in a remote capacity, acting as a hedge against future potential communal disruptions and unforeseen social calamities.
BUSINESS
bleepingcomputer.com

Over nine million Android devices infected by info-stealing trojan

A large-scale malware campaign on Huawei's AppGallery has led to approximately 9,300,000 installs of Android trojans masquerading as over 190 different apps. The trojan is detected by Dr.Web as 'Android.Cynos.7.origin' and is a modified version of the Cynos malware designed to collect sensitive user data. The discovery and report come...
CELL PHONES
FXStreet.com

The next big cryptocurrency: Seven altcoins set to explode in 2022

Not many predicted the events of the past 2 years. In 2021, Bitcoin had a massive surge. Its price has reached an all-time high (ATH) of $68,521 in November. Crypto market capitalization now stands at $2.91 trillion. In the meantime, the DeFi market in particular has gained popularity among investors. It grew by almost $100 billion since the beginning of 2021 and reached a $112 billion market cap.
MARKETS
ZDNet

Over half of millennials are responsible for executing their parents' wills, but hardly any have access to their parents' online passwords

As COVID-19 spread, many American millennials finally began their estate planning. Yet, many of them do not have the correct digital information if their parents pass on, according to new research from Toronto -- Canada-based security and privacy company 1Password. In partnership with digital estate planning companies Trust & Will...
INTERNET
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

BioInvent Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on BI-1206

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV) Friday, December 17 at 1 pm ET (7 pm CET) BI-1206 is a Potential Treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Solid Tumors. BioInvent International AB ('BioInvent') (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
dallassun.com

Inspire 100 ETF (NYSE:BIBL) Lands Morningstar 5-Star Rating

Biblically responsible Inspire 100 ETF [NYSE: BIBL] celebrates landing the prestigious five-star rating from Morningstar. BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / The Inspire 100 ETF [NYSE: BIBL] from biblically responsible ESG investing firm, Inspire Investing, recently celebrated its fourth anniversary with extra fashion, having received a 5-Star Morningstar Rating on 3-year returns as of September 30, 2021. As a US large cap index fund, it is worthy of mention that BIBL landed in the top 18 percentile rank out of 1,257 other funds in Morningstar's Large Blend category without exposure to the high-flying 'FAANG stocks,' referring to the mega-cap technology giants Facebook (now called Meta), Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, as none of the FAANG pass Inspire's biblically responsible investing standards.
STOCKS
dallassun.com

Maverick Energy Group, LTD Thanksgiving Update: 11/23/2021

ST AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / James McCabe, President and CEO of Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. (OTC PINK:MKGP) ('Maverick'), an independent oil and gas exploration company, announced today that work continues on Maverick's Ben Hearne #1 well at a depth of 9,540 feet on a 460-acre Lease and Maverick's Edwards #1 well at a depth of 9,573 feet on a 760-acre lease in Van Zandt County, Texas. Maverick has a 25% working interest in both wells.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX

