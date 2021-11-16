ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Underrated Talent Gets Top Billing

By Tom King
95.5 FM WIFC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago…. You may not know his name but you certainly know his work. Allen Toussaint wore many hats in the music business. In the 1960″s, working out of New Orleans, he wrote and and arranged many hits for artists like...

95.5 FM WIFC

Domestic Bliss Leads To Classic

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. Most rock singers of the 60’s and early 70’s mined the blues for their songs. Break-ups, unrequited love and other sundry maladies were the mothers milk of the recorded output of that time period. But once in awhile, an artist was in a different place, and was able to deliver some fine work with a smile on their face. Case in point, “Tupelo Honey”. the fifth studio LP released by Van Morrison in October of 1971.
