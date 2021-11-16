Water streams down street from broken main in Allegheny County

WEST VIEW, Pa. — A water main broke early Tuesday morning, sending a steady stream of water flowing down a street in West View.

The break happened about 12:30 a.m. on Glenmore Avenue at Township Road. The burst was in the middle of the night, buckling the road and sidewalk, then gushed into the basement of Linda Roth’s house at the bottom of the hill.

Crews were able to get the water turned off around 3:30 a.m., and they dug up the street to reach the broken main to make repairs.

Glenmore Avenue was closed between Township Road and Rochester Road until about 8 a.m.

“Well, actually my dog needed to go out. And when I woke up because of that, I thought, geez, it really sounds like it’s raining. And when I opened up the front door to let her out, there was a waterfall going down the street.”

Roth said this is the second break in recent years.

Plus she’s had flooding from severe storms and has taken precautions by raising all her basement appliances.

She’s taking it all in stride.

“Not what I want to do before Thanksgiving, but like I said, things could be worse.”

The woman who lives next door to Roth said she also got about two inches of water in her basement.

