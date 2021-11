Excuses. We all make them, especially when our waistlines happen to be the topic of contention. It’s an age-old gag: I’m not fat. I’m just big-boned. We all have a friend who never seems to gain an ounce, no matter what you guys are chowing down on. Can your body type really determine how easily you gain and lose weight? If so, what can you do to make it easier to keep your own body trim? Is there really such a thing as an endomorph diet? Can supplementation help?

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 9 DAYS AGO