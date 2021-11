It was Marie Antoinette who is famously alleged to have said that the peasants of France, suffering food shortages, bread shortages, and high prices, should eat cake: "Let them eat cake." The current opinion is she probably never said it, but regardless of whether she did or did not, the statement came to epitomize the lack of empathy of the ruling class for the poorer and middle classes not only in pre-Revolutionary France, but pretty much everywhere else since then. Right now, we're not even being told to eat cake. The political class simply laughs at us, and proposes that in order to cut down on climate change, we need to get rid of cow flatulence by cutting down on cattle ranching itself, and ala Baal Gates and other crony crapitalists, we're being encouraged to eat insects and synthetic meat grown and 3-d printed in laboratories.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO