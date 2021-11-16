Eagles Notebook: Nick Sirianni doesn’t question hit on Dallas Goedert

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles agreed to a four-year contract extension with tight end Dallas Goedert on Friday, the team announced. NFL Network first reported the news. Roster Move: Eagles and TE Dallas Goedert have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension through 2025. pic.twitter.com/puAjtQYpft — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 19, 2021 Goedert was set to become a free agent after this season, but now he’ll be in Philadelphia through 2025. ESPN reports the contract is worth $59 million, including $35.7 million that’s guaranteed. Compensation update: Eagles gave Dallas Goedert a four-year, $59 million extension that includes $35.7 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2021 According to NFL Network, the deal ranks top three amongst tight ends on an average per-year basis. Goedert, a second-round pick out of South Dakota State in 2018, has 29 catches for 429 receiving yards and two touchdowns this season. The Eagles (4-6) will play the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO