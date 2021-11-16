ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

INSIDER: Arteta and Saliba at odds over Arsenal future

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal boss Mikel Arteta doesn't want to lose William Saliba in 2022. Currently on-loan with Olympique Marseille, Saliba has been outstanding so far this season, leading to plans from OM to hold talks...

www.tribalfootball.com

fourfourtwo.com

Mikel Arteta encouraged by top-four talk as Arsenal chase Liverpool scalp

Mikel Arteta believes talk of Arsenal finishing in the top four of the Premier League this season is “positive”. The Gunners resume action after the international break lying fifth in the table after embarking on an impressive eight-match unbeaten league run following their 5-0 thrashing at Manchester City in August.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsene Wenger shares his advice for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsene Wenger has shared some advice for current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, urging him to keep the team's impressive momentum going. The legendary coach - who managed the Gunners for 22 years - was speaking at the premiere of Invincible, a documentary about his career. "My advice is just to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Todibo: I urged Arsenal defender Saliba to choose Nice

Jean-Clair Todibo admits he encouraged William Saliba to return to Nice this season. The Arsenal defender spent last term on-loan with Nice alongside Todibo, who at the time was on-loan from Barcelona. Todibo remained with OGCN this season, while Saliba has taken a temporary deal with Olympique Marseille. The former...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal midfielder Smith Rowe confirms Arteta claims over 'lifestyle changes'

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe admits he had to change his diet and lifestyle to break into the England squad this week. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has praised Smith Rowe's recent displays and said his “lifestyle changes" have been a huge part of his upturn in form which won his first senior England call-up.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Arteta names his inspiration for becoming Arsenal’s manager

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Arsene Wenger inspired him to become a manager and insists the Frenchman played an important role in him getting to this point in his managerial career. Arteta played under Wenger at Arsenal as his last club before retiring to take up a coaching role at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to reunite with Arsene Wenger: 'It's something that we lost and we have to recover'

Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal to recover their lost connection to Arsene Wenger more than three years after their greatest manager left the club. Wenger left the club in 2018, ending a 23 year tenure that saw him win three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, and has not returned to the Emirates Stadium since his final game at the helm. Who that is down to is a matter of no little debate. Speaking to CBS Sports last year, the Frenchman said he has not been involved with Arsenal anymore "because that's not what the club wanted." However, the significant presence of figures from the club hierarchy at the premiere of a new documentary film about the 72-year-old suggests a desire for rapprochement.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal hero Winterburn says board must back Arteta in January market

Arsenal hero Nigel Winterburn hopes the board backs manager Mikel Arteta in the January market. Winterburn has urged the club's board to back Arteta in the transfer market. He told The Sun: "I think that the fans will always have a voice, particularly if they're not happy with how things are being run behind the scenes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal boss Arteta would welcome club role for Wenger

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta would be happy if Arsene Wenger made a return. The Spaniard admits he would relish aid from the Gunners legend, who was at the club for 22 years. Arteta said: "If it was not for him I would not be in the position I am today and I wouldn't have enjoyed the career I had.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Downes: Signing Ramsdale stroke of genius from Arsenal boss Arteta

Former AFC Wimbledon boss Wally Downes has recalled working with Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. The 20-year-old, who was on loan from Bournemouth, made a strong impression on the League One club. Downes told the Daily Mail: "He instilled belief and purpose and he's done the same at Arsenal. "He's transformed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Matteo Guendouzi reveals his decision over Arsenal future

Matteo Guendouzi has finally revealed his decision in regards to returning to his former club Arsenal. The French midfielder is currently on loan with Ligue 1 outfit Marseille and has gone from strength to strength to eventually earn himself a France callup for the second consecutive time this season. Guendouzi...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal make Saliba contract plans after successful Marseille loan

Arsenal are planning on extending William Saliba's contract once he returns from a loan spell with Marseille. Saliba is making serious waves with his performances for the Ligue 1 club this season. Mikel Arteta is now ready to welcome Saliba back to the Emirates after initially being unimpressed with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Reports: Arsenal might have to sell William Saliba - or risk losing the £30m wonderkid for far less than his value

Arsenal wonderkid William Saliba could end up leaving the club in the summer - with the Gunners staring down the possibility of his value significantly depreciating. Saliba has been on loan three seasons in a row in his native France. The now-20-year-old joined from Saint-Etienne in 2019 while Unai Emery was manager and was immediately loaned back to his hometown club to develop further, following a £30m capture.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

INSIDER: Marseille convinced keeping hold of Arsenal defender Saliba

Olympique Marseille are convinced they can sign permanently on-loan Arsenal defender William Saliba. That's according to Turkish transfer expert, Ekrem Konur. Konur told Le Phoceen: "Negotiations should start very quickly between Arsenal and Marseille. "On what basis? Difficult to say, because Edu Gaspar, the technical director of the Gunners, does...
SOCCER
theanalyst.com

Arteta’s Arsenal Analysed 100 Games In

Mikel Arteta celebrated 100 competitive games in charge of Arsenal with a routine 1-0 victory over Watford on the last Premier League matchday. His record at the club looks impressive on paper, but there are still voices of doubt about his credentials to lead the Gunners long term – why is that? We look back over his century of matches in north London to find out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report details what Arteta needs to avoid as Arsenal returns to form

Mikel Arteta has been warned to watch out for burnout of his key players as Arsenal continued to perform admirably well over the last few weeks. The Gunners have become one of the in-form teams in the Premier League in the last few fixtures and they could break inside the top four if they beat Liverpool after this international break.
PREMIER LEAGUE
soccertimes.com

Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview, prediction and odds

Prediction and odds for the game: Liverpool (9/20) vs Arsenal (5/1) On Saturday evening, two of English football’s traditional powerhouses meet at Anfield, as Liverpool host Arsenal in a big Premier League clash. Liverpool. The home team suffered their first league defeat of the season before the international break, as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arteta uncovers three new leaders in young Arsenal dressing room

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly unearthed three new leaders in his dressing room this season. Following the departure of veterans such as David Luiz, Arteta was left with a leadership hole in his squad. However, The Athletic says Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel and Ben White have emerged as vocal leaders...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Mikel Arteta at Arsenal: 100 games in but have they turned a corner?

Rewind to Aug. 28, when Manchester City inflicted a humiliating 5-0 defeat on Arsenal, their third Premier League loss in a row following miserable outings against Brentford and Chelsea. It was the first time in 67 years the Gunners had lost their opening three games in a campaign and the continued presence of manager Mikel Arteta on the sidelines was dividing the fanbase.
PREMIER LEAGUE

