Borussia Dortmund players will be looking to book their ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with some crucial qualifiers coming up this month. Eleven Borussia Dortmund players will be in action for their respective national teams over the next ten days. While those who are currently sidelined with injuries will be hoping that their teammates can get the job done and seal qualification to the World Cup. Here we take a look at what the teams with BVB players need to qualify for next year’s FIFA World Cup.

FIFA ・ 14 DAYS AGO