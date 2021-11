NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man on his way to work was attacked with a metal pipe during a violent robbery earlier this month in Queens, police said Tuesday. As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported, surveillance video shows a man in a black hat holding what appears to be a metal pipe and threatening a 65-year-old man in a striped hoodie. Police said the suspect demanded the victim’s wallet. When the victim refused, the suspect allegedly hit him over the head with the pipe. (Credit: NYPD) It happened on Nov. 11 around 6:30 a.m. at 142nd Street between 106th and 107th avenues. “I look, and I...

QUEENS, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO