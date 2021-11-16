ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Link Between Weed Use and Heart Attacks

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlus: Shortcomings in treatment for alcoholism, and an innovative model for prescribing opioids. Those who believe marijuana is a relatively benign drug won’t like the results of a new study in the journal Circulation showing that people under 50 with cannabis use disorder (CUD) are increasingly falling victim to heart...

Commonwealth Journal

Does aspirin prevent heart attacks?

If you take a daily aspirin to help decrease your chance of a heart attack or stroke, you should check in with your health care provider. A new report indicates the over-the-counter drug may do more harm than good for some patients. Aspirin is a pain reliever and blood thinner,...
CBS New York

New Study Reveals Cannabis Use By Adults 18-44 Could Lead To Higher Risk Of Heart Attack Than Non-Users

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Various versions of medical and recreational marijuana are now legalized in all but seven states. That has led to much more research into the health effects of cannabis. CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez has more on new studies that show surprising heart effects in young users. For decades, it was thought that marijuana use could not lead to a physiologic dependence on cannabis, the active ingredient in the plant. But today’s marijuana isn’t what your parents smoked at Woodstock. It is far more potent. “It felt as if my heart was going to explode out of my chest,” user Mike...
healthing.ca

Study links cannabis to heart attacks in young adults but research 'can't be used to show a direct cause'

Findings presented at the American Heart Association’s virtual Scientific Sessions conference last week revealed a troubling trend. Researchers found that a growing number of people under 50 diagnosed with cannabis use disorder were later hospitalized for a heart attack, reports Medical Xpress . And though the findings have yet to...
ahealthiermichigan.org

Is There a Link Between Vaping and Lung Cancer?

We’ve probably all seen a friend or co-worker reach for an e-cigarette or vape pen and take a long inhale. Or maybe you’ve seen a young person checking out all the different vape juice flavors on display in a store – a scene that’s almost reminiscent of kids surveying a candy aisle. Vaping has become such a common sight in the last decade that it often doesn’t even merit a second glance. While medical experts have raised plenty of red flags about the health side effects, what about the big question: Is there a link between vaping and lung cancer?
Myhighplains.com

No link found between exercise and developing arthritis in the knee

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 32 million adults in the United States have osteoarthritis, with the knee being one of the most common trouble spots. Osteoarthritis (OA) is more common in women and older adults, with obesity also being another common risk factor. The analysis...
EatThis

Simple Tricks to Avoid a "Deadly" Heart Attack, Say Doctors Now

Right now, the coronavirus is the #1 health concern in the land, but keeping your heart healthy should also remain paramount: Heart disease remains the #1 cause of death in America, according to the CDC, with 655,381 dying from it yearly. And since COVID-19 can cause heart problems, it makes sense to make sure your ticker is ticking properly. "Even if we feel healthy now, the point of this is to avoid a heart attack in the next 10 to 20 years," says cardiologist Tarak Rambhatla, MD, about the importance of yearly physicals to suss out potential issues. "If we have underlying cardiac risk factors that we don't realize, those can progress to real disease in 10-15 years," he says. "If you at least know those numbers, it will give you a good framework for identifying risk factors [for heart attacks and disease]." Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
TODAY.com

Woman, 41, on heart attack that almost killed her: 'I learned to slow down'

After nearly dying of a heart attack five months ago, Erika Livingston has a new lease on life and she's determined not to waste it. What's unique about the Texas resident's story is that she's only 41 and lived a pretty healthy lifestyle before her sudden heart attack. She worked out three to four days a week, ate a heathy diet and didn't have any cholesterol issues. On paper, she was doing everything right, so the fact that she ended up in the emergency room over the summer was particularly baffling for Livingston and her medical team.
MedicalXpress

People with AFib and diabetes were less likely to notice irregular heartbeat

Adults with type 1 or type 2 diabetes and atrial fibrillation were less likely to notice symptoms of irregular heartbeat, more likely to have a lower quality of life and experienced more coexisting health conditions than people with atrial fibrillation who did not have type 1 or type 2 diabetes, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
ScienceAlert

The Most Common Pain Relief Drug in The World Induces Risky Behavior, Study Finds

One of the most consumed drugs in the US – and the most commonly taken analgesic worldwide – could be doing a lot more than simply taking the edge off your headache, according to scientists. Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol and sold widely under the brand names Tylenol and Panadol, also increases risk-taking, according to a study published in 2020 that measured changes in people's behavior when under the influence of the common over-the-counter medication. "Acetaminophen seems to make people feel less negative emotion when they consider risky activities – they just don't feel as scared," neuroscientist Baldwin Way from The Ohio...
MedicalXpress

Reduction in coenzyme A levels linked to heart failure

Reduced levels of coenzyme A (CoA) worsen heart failure and likely help exacerbate cardiac dysfunction during heart failure, according to a new study. In addition, the findings suggest certain metabolic pathways may be disproportionately affected by reduced CoA levels. The study is published ahead of print in the American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology and has been chosen as an APSselect article for November.
pharmacytimes.com

The Link Between Chronic Kidney Disease and Uremia

Despoina Manousaki, MD, PhD, pediatric endocrinologist and assistant professor at CHU Sainte-Justine Research Centre, discusses the relationship between uremia and chronic kidney disease. In a Pharmacy Times® interview, Despoina Manousaki, MD, PhD, pediatric endocrinologist and assistant professor at CHU Sainte-Justine Research Centre, spoke about her 2021 ASN Kidney Week presentation...
BBC

Sleeping tips: Scientists say early sleep between 10pm get link wit lower heart risk

Sabi pipo don discover say sleeping between 10pm and 11pm dey good for di heart. Dem come to dis conclusion afta dem study 88,000 volunteers. Di team wey dey behind di UK Bionbank work believe say to dey coordinate sleep to match wit our internal body clock fit explain di association dem discover wit how e dey reduce di risk of heart attacks and strokes.
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
